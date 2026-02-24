Cardi B Matches Ye for Third-Most No. 1 Hits on Rap Airplay Chart

Cardi B has earned her 10th No. 1 on Billboard's Rap Airplay chart as “Errtime” rises from No. 2 to the top spot. With the new leader, Cardi B ties Kanye West for the third-most No. 1 hits in the chart's history, trailing only Drake and Lil Wayne.

The milestone comes as Billboard refreshes its rankings, with radio-driven charts reflecting gains while consumption-based tallies show mixed results. “Errtime” slips on several streaming and overall consumption charts, including the Hot 100, Radio Songs, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and Hot Rap Songs.

Cardi B's GRAMMY-winning debut album, Invasion of Privacy, also benefits from renewed momentum. The project re-enters the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart at No. 45 and the Billboard 200 at No. 132, signaling sustained fan engagement amid touring activity.

Her latest studio effort, Am I the Drama?, posts gains on three of the four U.S. charts where it appears. The album climbs to No. 7 on Top Rap Albums, No. 10 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and No. 31 on Top Streaming Albums, though it dips slightly to No. 35 on the Billboard 200.

Cardi B launched the Little Miss Drama Tour in California on Feb. 11 in support of Am I the Drama?, with dates scheduled through mid-April and potential extensions depending on ticket demand.

Elsewhere, her collaboration “Safe” with Kehlani appears on multiple radio charts but has declined across those rankings this week.

“I Like It,” Cardi B's multi-platinum hit with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, re-enters the Rap Digital Song Sales chart at No. 9 and sits close to No. 2 following a 226% sales surge. The track also returns to the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart at No. 3 and climbs to No. 23 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart.