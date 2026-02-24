ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Cardi B Matches Ye for Third-Most No. 1 Hits on Rap Airplay Chart

Cardi B has earned her 10th No. 1 on Billboard’s Rap Airplay chart as “Errtime” rises from No. 2 to the top spot. With the new leader, Cardi B ties…

Jennifer Eggleston
Cardi B performs onstage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park on September 27, 2025 in New York City.
Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images

Cardi B has earned her 10th No. 1 on Billboard's Rap Airplay chart as “Errtime” rises from No. 2 to the top spot. With the new leader, Cardi B ties Kanye West for the third-most No. 1 hits in the chart's history, trailing only Drake and Lil Wayne.

The milestone comes as Billboard refreshes its rankings, with radio-driven charts reflecting gains while consumption-based tallies show mixed results. “Errtime” slips on several streaming and overall consumption charts, including the Hot 100, Radio Songs, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and Hot Rap Songs.

Cardi B's GRAMMY-winning debut album, Invasion of Privacy, also benefits from renewed momentum. The project re-enters the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart at No. 45 and the Billboard 200 at No. 132, signaling sustained fan engagement amid touring activity.

Her latest studio effort, Am I the Drama?, posts gains on three of the four U.S. charts where it appears. The album climbs to No. 7 on Top Rap Albums, No. 10 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and No. 31 on Top Streaming Albums, though it dips slightly to No. 35 on the Billboard 200.

Cardi B launched the Little Miss Drama Tour in California on Feb. 11 in support of Am I the Drama?, with dates scheduled through mid-April and potential extensions depending on ticket demand.

Elsewhere, her collaboration “Safe” with Kehlani appears on multiple radio charts but has declined across those rankings this week.

“I Like It,” Cardi B's multi-platinum hit with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, re-enters the Rap Digital Song Sales chart at No. 9 and sits close to No. 2 following a 226% sales surge. The track also returns to the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart at No. 3 and climbs to No. 23 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart.

Renewed attention surrounding Bad Bunny's GRAMMY success and Super Bowl halftime appearance has helped boost global streaming activity, lifting performance on the Billboard Global 200 and driving fresh interest in Cardi B's catalog collaborations.

cardi bDrakeLil Wayne
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
A split image of Ty Dolla $ign and Leon Thomas
MusicTy Dolla $ign Releases New Single ‘miss u 2’ With Leon Thomas From Upcoming R&B ProjectJennifer Eggleston
Recording artist Moby attends the LA launch party for Prince's PETA Song at PETA on June 7, 2016 in Los Angeles, California//Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicMoby Looks Back at Eminem Feud With Fresh PerspectiveKayla Morgan
A split image of Busta Rhymes and Lil Wayne
MusicBusta Rhymes Unveils ‘Dillagence 2’ Album With J Dilla Production and Lil Wayne CollaborationJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect