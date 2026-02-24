Detroit Public Schools Achieve Record Graduation Rate

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Students throw their mortarboards in the air during their graduation photograph at the University of Birmingham degree congregations on July 14, 2009 in Birmingham, England. Over 5000 graduates will be donning their robes this week to collect their degrees from The University of Birmingham. A recent survey suggested that there are 48 graduates competing for every job. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Detroit Public Schools has reached a significant milestone: an all-time high graduation rate for the Class of 2025. According to recently released data, the district’s four-year graduation rate climbed to approximately 83.2%, the highest level since Michigan began using its current measurement system in 2007-08, and nearly one percentage point shy of the statewide average.

This achievement marks a dramatic turnaround from just a few years earlier, when the district’s graduation rate hovered in the mid-60s. A combination of targeted academic supports, expanded programming and an intensified focus on student engagement have contributed to this sustained upward trend.

DPSCD officials have pointed to the collaborative efforts of school leaders, teachers, counselors, families and community partners as key to reaching this historic benchmark. Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti emphasized that the gains did not happen by accident. She pointed out the district’s intention to build a stronger support system around our high school students.

Similarly, district leaders highlight that improvements are not limited to a few schools; most neighborhood high schools in Detroit saw increases in graduation rates compared to pre-pandemic levels, with some making double-digit gains over recent years.

While celebrating the milestone, the district also acknowledges ongoing work ahead, particularly in ensuring graduates are college and career ready. Expanded academic pathways, career and technical education offerings, and enhanced counseling continue to be central components of this effort.

Why the Graduation Rate Increased

Several factors are credited with contributing to the rising graduation rate:

Enhanced student supports: Investments in counseling, mental health services, and wraparound supports have helped address barriers to student success.

Attendance initiatives: Efforts to reduce chronic absenteeism—including health hubs, mentorship programs, and daily monitoring of attendance and academic performance—have kept more students on track to graduate.

Credit recovery programs: Expanded opportunities for students to make up credits during and after the school day have been linked to preventing dropouts and keeping students on pace for graduation.

Expanded pathways and academic options: More college- and career-oriented courses, including career and technical education, dual enrollment, and advanced coursework, have increased student engagement and relevance of instruction.

Targeted intervention systems: Data-tracking tools and early warning systems have allowed schools to identify struggling students earlier and provide timely support.

Community and family engagement: Increased collaboration with families and local partners has fostered a more supportive environment for students both in and out of school.

Across Michigan, rising graduation rates reflect broader progress in the state’s education system. But DPSCD’s growth stands out among the largest districts, with a graduation rate increase of more than five percentage points—one of the largest year-to-year gains statewide.