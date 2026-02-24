First 2026 NAACP Image Awards Winners Revealed
The first winners of the 2026 NAACP Image Awards were announced Monday in the non-televised literary, short-form, and creator award categories. While fans will have to wait for the big televised ceremony, several major names are already celebrating big moments.
Michelle Obama Wins for Her Book
Michelle Obama, who received a total of five NAACP Image Award nominations this year, received the prize for outstanding literary work — biography/autobiography for The Look, her retrospective on her fashion choices as former first lady of the United States.
Her book takes readers behind the scenes of her most talked-about outfits and the meaning behind them, giving fans a closer look at her time in the White House.
Kendrick Lamar Scores With Super Bowl Performance
Kendrick Lamar, who received a total of six nominations overall — including entertainer of the year — and the most nominations in the music recording categories, won the award for outstanding short-form series or special for his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.
The performance was one of the most talked-about moments of the year, and now it has an award to match the buzz.
Will Packer Recognized for Self-Help Book
Will Packer also won for outstanding literary work — instructional for his 2025 self-help book Who Better Than You? The Art of Healthy Arrogance & Dreaming Big.
His book focuses on confidence, ambition, and believing in yourself, lessons aimed at helping readers chase big goals.
A Three-Night Virtual Celebration
The awards were announced during the first of a three-night virtual event hosted by actress and writer Angel “ThatChickAngel” Laketa Moore and actor and rapper Khleo Thomas exclusively on the NAACP Image Awards’ YouTube channel. Additional non-televised awards will be announced on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Rev. Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant set to be presented with the Mildred Bond Roxborough Social Justice Impact Award at the 57th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors on Thursday and A$AP Rocky receiving the Vanguard Award at the NAACP Image Awards Reception & Fashion Show on Friday night.
The Main Event
The 57th NAACP Image Awards, hosted by Deon Cole, will air live on Saturday, Feb. 28, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET and CBS from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Special honorees include Viola Davis, who will receive the Chairman’s Award, and Colman Domingo, who will be presented with the President’s Award.
The celebrations have already begun, but the biggest night is still ahead.
See the full list of winners so far here.