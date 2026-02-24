This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 24

Feb. 24 has seen numerous milestones in the Hip-Hop and R&B industry. Lauryn Hill's debut studio album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, was an instant global success. The date also marked Mariah Carey's return to form when she featured in Busta Rhymes' "I Know What You Want." Here are some other groundbreaking moments linked to this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This date propelled relatively unknown artists into the limelight with ground-shaking releases:

1973: "Killing Me Softly With His Song" by Roberta Flack reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, starting a five-week run at the top.

1998: Above the Law released their fifth album, Legends, through Tommy Boy Records. The project peaked at No. 27 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 142 on the Billboard 200.

1998: California rapper C-Bo dropped his fourth album, Til My Casket Drops. It went to No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 41 on the Billboard 200.

2003: Busta Rhymes released the hit single "I Know What You Want" featuring Mariah Carey and Flipmode Squad. The song peaked at No.3 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs and No.2 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

2004: Young Gunz released their debut album, Tough Luv, which peaked at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

2004: Z-Ro released his eighth album, The Life of Joseph W. McVey. With features from Scarface and Trae tha Truth, it peaked at No. 170 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 27 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2004: Detroit heavy-hitter Royce da 5'9" released his second album, Death Is Certain, through Koch Records. Its lead single, "Hip Hop," charted at No. 98 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The album itself reached No. 39 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 161 on the Billboard 200.

2009: B-Real of Cypress Hill fame released his debut solo album, Smoke n Mirrors. It peaked at No. 148 on the Billboard 200 and No. 82 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2009: Joe Budden dropped Padded Room, his fourth album, through MNRK Music Group (formerly Entertainment One Music) and Amalgam Digital. Supported by the single "The Future (featuring The Game)," it reached No. 42 on the Billboard 200 and No. 21 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2009: Memphis rapper Project Pat released his sixth album, Real Recognize Real. The project peaked at No. 12 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 70 on the Billboard 200.

2015: Rapper Big Sean released his third studio album, Dark Sky Paradise. The album ranked No. 5 on the Billboard 10 Best Hip Hop Albums of 2015 year-end chart.

2017: Canadian rapper Nav dropped his eponymously titled debut mixtape through XO and Republic Records. It spawned the hit single "Some Way (featuring the Weeknd)", which reached No. 31 on the Canada Hot 100 and No. 38 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The mixtape itself peaked at No. 4 on the Canadian Albums chart and No. 24 on the Billboard 200.

2023: Don Toliver released his third studio album, Love Sick. The album debuted at No.4 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

2023: Yeat released his third album, Afterlyfe, which featured a sole guest appearance from YoungBoy Never Broke Again. It peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2023: Logic released his eighth album, College Park. The album went to No. 12 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 21 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

Feb. 24 saw many artists earn the recognition they deserved for their contributions to the industry:

1993: Arrested Development won New Best Artist at the 35th Annual GRAMMY Awards, becoming the first hip-hop group to win the award. They also won a GRAMMY for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

1993: Michael Jackson received the GRAMMY Legend Award, recognizing his contributions to the music industry.

1999: Lauryn Hill led the 41st Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony with 10 nominations, becoming the first female artist to achieve this feat. Her album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, won five GRAMMY awards, including Album of the Year.

2024: Beyoncé broke musical and cultural barriers by becoming the first Black woman to top the Hot Country Songs chart with her groundbreaking hit, "Texas Hold 'Em."

Notable Recordings and Performances

This date has hosted notable live performances by legendary artists:

1982: Lionel Richie delivered a soothing performance of the song "Endless Love" at the 24th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

1993: The 35th Annual GRAMMY Awards opening acts included show-stopping performances by celebrated Hip-Hop and R&B artists, such as En Vogue, Celine Dion, Vanessa Williams, and Arrested Development.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Artists have faced notable issues on this date:

2010: 50 Cent got sued for allegedly posting a 13-minute homemade sex video of Lastonia Leviston (Rick Ross's former girlfriend) on his website without her consent. A jury ordered him to pay $5 million in total for emotional and mental damages.

2014: "Lost Without You" singer Robin Thicke announced his separation from Paula Patton after nine years of marriage.

2018: Up-and-coming San Antonio rapper Christopher Polk was shot and killed at the age of 25. He had just finished performing at a popular hip hop nightclub when the incident occurred.

Up-and-coming San Antonio rapper Christopher Polk was shot and killed at the age of 25. He had just finished performing at a popular hip hop nightclub when the incident occurred. 2025: R&B and jazz icon Roberta Flack died of cardiac arrest at the age of 88. She achieved commercial success and critical acclaim from Billboard-topping hits, such as “Feel Like Making Love,” “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” and “First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.” She also made history by becoming the first artist to win a GRAMMY for Record of the Year in two consecutive years (1973 and 1974).