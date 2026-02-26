Win tickets to see Katt Williams “The Golden Age Tour” April 4th at Little Caesars Arena!

Get ready, Detroit — comedy legend Katt Williams is back with a brand-new show that promises to bring the laughs, the real talk, and that signature Katt Williams energy. The Emmy® Award-winning comedian returns to the Motor City with his “Golden Age Tour” on Friday, April 4, 2026, live at Little Caesars Arena.

The BOUNCE has your FREE tickets to the show!

Known for his sharp wit, fearless commentary, and unforgettable stage presence, Katt Williams has been setting comedy stages on fire for more than two decades. From his breakout role in Friday After Next to his iconic stand-up specials like Pimp Chronicles and The Pimpadelic Tour, Katt has built a legacy as one of the most distinctive voices in comedy.

“The Golden Age Tour” brings a fresh take on life, culture, and the crazy times we’re living in — all delivered through Katt’s one-of-a-kind perspective. Whether he’s talking about relationships, fame, or the world at large, his comedy hits home with audiences of all backgrounds. Expect high-energy storytelling, unpredictable moments, and the kind of humor that only Katt Williams can deliver.

This show will have you laughing nonstop while reminding you why Katt remains one of the most respected — and hilarious — performers in the game. With over 20 years in the spotlight, this tour proves that his golden age isn’t behind him — it’s right now.

Tickets for Katt Williams’ “Golden Age Tour” are available October 29th at Ticketmaster.com & 313Presents.com.

Don’t miss your chance to experience an unforgettable night of stand-up from one of comedy’s true masters — live in Detroit!

Event Highlights:

Katt Williams: The Golden Age Tour

Friday, April 4, 2026 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

A night of sharp, smart, and unapologetically funny stand-up

Detroit, get ready — Katt Williams is bringing the heat, the humor, and the truth to Little Caesars Arena this April!

Register Below for chance to win FREE tickets to the show!