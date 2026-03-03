Don Toliver Claims Second Hot Rap Songs No. 1 in Three Weeks With ‘E85’

Don Toliver has scored his second No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart, as "E85" tops the ranking dated Feb. 28. The ascent comes two weeks after Toliver's "Body" ruled the same chart dated Feb. 7, making him a two-time chart-topper within a span of three weeks.

In its third week on the chart, "E85" climbed from No. 2 to the top spot. The track's rise was driven almost entirely by 12.5 million official on-demand streams, 62,000 radio airplay impressions, and negligible track sales for the Feb. 13-19 tracking week, per Luminate, as reported by Billboard. The song also leads the Rap Streaming Songs chart.

Both "E85" and "Body" are lifted from Toliver's album OCTANE, released Jan. 30 on Donnway & Co./Cactus Jack/Atlantic Group. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums chart earlier this month. Travis Scott co-produced both tracks, earning him his second and third Hot Rap Songs No. 1s as a producer, following his own "Franchise" in 2020.