Michigan’s Annual “I Voted” Sticker Contest Returns

Michigan is gearing up for voting season by announcing the return of the annual "I Voted" sticker contest.

Michigan has officially kicked off its 2026 “I Voted” Sticker Contest, inviting creative residents of all ages to design the next set of official voting stickers that will be distributed statewide during the November general election. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced the contest on March 3, 2026, opening a unique and artistic avenue for civic engagement in the state.

Every Michigander, from students to adults, is eligible to participate, with entries accepted across three categories. The categories are elementary/middle school (grades K–8), high school (grades 9–12), and a general category open to all state residents. Entrants may submit a single design that must be original, nonpartisan, and include the phrase “I Voted.” Artwork cannot be generated by artificial intelligence or contain copyrighted or trademarked material.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2026, and all entries must be submitted through the official entry form on the Michigan Department of State’s website. After the submission period, finalists will be chosen and put to a public online vote throughout June, with winners announced later in the summer. The winning sticker designs will then be distributed to local election clerks to give to voters at polling places across Michigan in November.

The sticker designs have become so popular that people have been paying high prices on resale sites in an effort to collect all of the stickers.

Bringing Art and Democracy Together

The contest is more than just a fun artistic challenge — it’s part of a broader effort to foster engagement in the democratic process. By involving Michiganders in designing visual symbols of civic pride, the state aims to encourage greater awareness and participation in elections. The winning stickers serve as small but powerful tokens of civic involvement that voters proudly display after casting their ballots.

According to state officials, the contest was introduced as a new initiative in 2024 and quickly became popular. In its inaugural year, more than 480 submissions were received from participants across Michigan. Public interest was high: more than 57,700 votes were cast in the online public voting process to select the final winners.

History of Michigan’s “I Voted” Sticker Contest

While “I Voted” stickers have long been part of the voting experience in many states — worn proudly by citizens as a sign of participation — Michigan took the concept a step further with the 2024 contest. That first statewide competition invited residents and students to create original sticker designs that would be printed and distributed at polling places for the 2024 election cycle.

The 2024 contest marked the first time Michigan opened the design process directly to the public, turning what has traditionally been a department-designed giveaway into a community celebration of creativity and participation. Winners were chosen in three age-based categories, and their designs became official stickers seen in polling places throughout the state.

The success of that first contest — both in terms of participation and public enthusiasm — helped cement it as a tradition state leaders hope to continue for future elections. Secretary Benson’s announcement for the 2026 contest underlines this goal, emphasizing the value of giving everyday residents the chance to shape a piece of Michigan’s civic culture.

