ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

T.I. Says Leaving Atlantic Records Came With Some Regret

Curiosity can push people to try bold things. For T.I., it also pushed him to make one of the most important decisions of his career. Years later, he admits that…

Kayla Morgan
T.I. speaks onstage during Netflix Presents Rhythm+Flow Atlanta screening at Clark Atlanta University on October 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix/Allied Integrated Marketing

Curiosity can push people to try bold things. For T.I., it also pushed him to make one of the most important decisions of his career. Years later, he admits that the choice came with a little regret.

During a recent appearance on In Conversation with Billboard, the rapper looked back at the moment he decided to leave Atlantic Records after a decade of success.

Curiosity Led to a Risk

Tip said the move came from a simple question he could not shake.

"One of the reasons why I made one of the toughest decisions, arguably one of the worst decisions, in my career — I made the decision to leave Atlantic, quite honestly, because I just got tired of wondering, 'Was my success predicted on me or them?'" he explained. "I had to know."

In 2013, after releasing his eighth studio album Trouble Man: Heavy Is the Head, T.I. ended his ten-year run with Atlantic. Soon after, he signed with Columbia Records before eventually going independent in 2015.

Realizing What the Label Did

Once he stepped away, the Atlanta star quickly noticed that a lot was happening behind the scenes that he had not fully understood before.

"I stepped away, and I almost immediately could see and tell there were a lot of things being done, you know, on my behalf, for my benefit, that I was probably oblivious to," he said. "At that moment, once I found that out, I was eager to learn what those things were and how to identify and execute those things on my own behalf."

While Tip did not give exact details, he described the label’s support as something close to a secret formula for turning songs into big hits.

"I recorded the music," he said, "but when I handed it off to them… [they] turned into the success that we all knew. I enjoyed the success and appreciated it… I just wanted to see what it took for me to do it myself."

Building His Own Machine

These days, T.I. runs his music through Grand Hustle Records. The operation is smaller than a major label, but it gives him more control.

"I mean, you know, it’s still a machine, but the machine is boutique," he said of his music imprint, Grand Hustle Records. "It’s very insulated and it’s more focused. It isn’t as broad… It’s taken a minute. I think we’ve identified it, and now we’re working on the execution."

Even with the challenges, Tip says the independence feels rewarding. The journey has simply come with a few lessons along the way.

Atlantic RecordsT.I.
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Tina Knowles, wearing Gucci, attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicTina Knowles Brings Family Gumbo Recipe to Houston RodeoBriana Kelley
Hip-hop artists Lil' Wayne, wearing diamond studded beats headphones by Dr. Dre and Drake (L) sit courtside during the 2012 NBA All-Star Game at the Amway Center on February 26, 2012 in Orlando, Florida.
MusicBefore the Fame: Drake Once Wasn’t Allowed on Lil Wayne’s Tour BusKayla Morgan
Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere smiling wearing a red dress, Britney Spears Shares A Britney Spears Nude On The Beach, While Sharing Sad Update.
MusicBritney Spears Arrested for Alleged DUI in California, Released Hours LaterKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect