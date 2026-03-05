Win tickets to Meredith Willson’s The Music Man April 2nd at The Fox Theatre!

Meredith Willson's The Music Man is coming to the Fox Theatre April 2-4, 2026 as Part of the 2025-26 Fox Theatre Series Presented by Comerica Bank!

“Ya Got Trouble” in Detroit as Big League Production’s National Tour of Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN comes to the Fox Theatre for four performances on Thursday, April 2 through Saturday, April 4 as part of the 2025-26 Fox Theatre Series presented by Comerica Bank.

There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy THE MUSIC MAN follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall. Featuring songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," “Ya Got Trouble," "'Till There Was You," “Pick-a-Little” and “Gary, Indiana," The Music Man is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

