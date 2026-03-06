Queen Latifah Shuts Down Viral Death Hoax With a Smile

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Queen Latifah had to step in and set the record straight after a viral death hoax began circulating online.

On Thursday, March 5, the actress and rapper shared an Instagram Reel letting fans know she is perfectly fine.

"Good morning! It's me, Latifah," Queen Latifah said in the clip. "I'm 100% a-ok."

She added, "Can't believe what you read on the internet or see. Can't believe nothin' now, right? I'm good. Peace."

Wearing an olive green hoodie, Queen Latifah, whose real name is Dana Owens, smiled warmly at the camera. She blew kisses and flashed a peace sign before ending the video.

Fans Rush to Defend the Queen

The comments section quickly filled up with fans reacting to the strange rumor. Many were confused about where it even started, while others made it clear they were not happy about it.

"Idk what was said but keep her name out yalls mouth!!! Leave this Queen BE!" one person wrote.

Another added, "They better quit playing with the queen. Glad that you’re well."

"Love you babygirl! Ain’t nobody believing that nonsense," one individual commented.

A different user wrote, "Wait a minute! Who we need to fight?! Did they try to off the QUEEN?!?! ."

Opening Up About Health and Menopause

Even though the rumor was completely false, Queen Latifah has been open about some real health topics in recent years.

She has not publicly shared any serious health battles. However, in September 2025 she spoke with PEOPLE about her experience with menopause.

“I feel like I'm in control when it comes to this,” Queen Latifah said at the time.

Her journey started about two years earlier after visiting her gynecologist because she was experiencing what she described as "challenges with my reproductive system."

“I felt pretty normal,” said Queen Latifah, recalling her surprise when her doctor pointed out changes in her hormone levels. “I wouldn't have even known that I was in premenopause, and I was actually kinda shocked.”

After learning more about her test results, she said she started noticing small symptoms that might have been connected.

“I never had a hot flash or sweat down my forehead instantly like some of my friends, but I might argue about the temperature in the car with my driver so hey, maybe that was what was going on. Or this last 10 pounds that doesn’t wanna go — you know, different things like that," the Girls Trip star said.

Queen Latifah also pointed out that menopause is simply part of the body changing over time.

“At the end of the day, it's a physical change that's happening."

"We all want to understand how to deal with it and how to handle it better,” she added.

Closing a Big TV Chapter

The past year also marked the end of a major role in her acting career. In May 2025, Queen Latifah took her final bow as Robyn McCall in The Equalizer after five seasons.