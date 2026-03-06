Win tickets to Boys 4 Life with B2K & Bow Wow at Little Caesars Arena April 3rd!

If you grew up on the soundtrack of early 2000s hip-hop and R&B, this is the show you’ve been waiting for. 105.1 The BOUNCE is giving listeners the chance to experience The Millennium Tour Presents: Boys 4 Life live at Little Caesars Arena on April 3rd.

Headlining the night are R&B favorites B2K alongside hip-hop star Bow Wow, bringing a lineup that helped define an era of music. The night also features high-energy performances from Waka Flocka Flame, R&B singer Amerie, and fan-favorite group B5.

From the moment the lights drop, the arena will feel like a time machine back to the early 2000s. Expect a crowd that knows every lyric, performances that bring the energy of a full-scale tour production, and a setlist packed with songs that dominated radio, parties, and playlists. Whether you remember the dance moves, the hooks, or the car rides with these tracks playing on repeat, this show brings those memories back to life on one stage.

The Boys 4 Life Tour has been one of the most talked-about throwback tours in the country, and when it arrives in Detroit, it’s going to be a night that fans won’t want to miss.

105.1 The BOUNCE wants to send you there.

What You Could Win:

Tickets to see The Millennium Tour Presents: Boys 4 Life

A night of live performances from some of the most recognizable names in early-2000s hip-hop and R&B

A chance to experience the energy of a packed show at Little Caesars Arena

An unforgettable throwback concert with fellow fans who grew up on these hits

If you’ve been waiting for a show that brings together the music, the memories, and the artists that defined a generation, this is it.

Don’t miss your chance to be in the building when this lineup hits Detroit.

