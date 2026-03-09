Jeremih Steps Back From ‘Boys 4 Life’ Tour to Focus on Health

Fans hoping to see Jeremih on stage this spring will have to wait a little longer. The R&B singer known for smooth hits and late-night vibes has announced he will not join the upcoming Boys 4 Life Tour because of a serious medical issue.

The “Don’t Tell 'Em” artist shared the update with fans in an Instagram post on Friday (March 6). The tour was set to include a long list of early 2000s favorites, including B2K, Bow Wow, Amerie, Pretty Ricky and more. But for Jeremih, health has to come first.

"Due to a serious medical condition, Jeremih will be unable to participate in the upcoming B2K tour scheduled to begin in March," the post’s caption read alongside a photo of him in the studio. "He has been dealing with a health issue, and his condition continues to be closely monitored by his doctor."

The caption concluded that the singer and his team "are focused on his care and recovery and are deeply grateful for the understanding, patience, and continued support from fans, partners, and the touring team during this time."

A Scary Health Battle in the Past

This is not the first time Jeremih has faced a serious health challenge. In November 2020, he was diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, also known as MIS. The rare condition can cause inflammation in different organs and can become life-threatening.

At the time, the singer spent weeks in the hospital at Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial. His condition became so serious that he was placed in the ICU, where even family and friends could not visit him for a period of time.

When Jeremih later spoke about the experience, he explained how difficult recovery was.

"Not only did I lose a lot of weight, but I really couldn't walk. I had to do physical therapy to even go to the bathroom. And it was a hassle to do that. I just held my bladder because I didn't have the strength to do it," Jeremih told PEOPLE in 2022.

"So, there were certain things that I just kind of took for granted, that I had to relearn how to do. Even when I got released from the hospital, just simply walking up the stairs, it was a task. It was an obstacle really to do so."

Still Creating Music

Even while dealing with health challenges in recent years, Jeremih has stayed active in music. In December, he released a joint EP with Chance the Rapper titled Secret Santa, giving fans a festive collaboration between the two Chicago artists.

Meanwhile, the Boys 4 Life Tour is still scheduled to kick off Saturday (March 7) at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Fans will still get a lineup full of R&B and hip hop nostalgia, though Jeremih’s absence will definitely be felt.