Essence Fest 2026 Unveils Kehlani, Brandy, and Monica Among First Announced Acts

If you love a good R&B singalong, Essence Festival might be the place to be this summer. The beloved music and culture event is already teasing fans with a lineup…

Kayla Morgan
Kehlani attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

If you love a good R&B singalong, Essence Festival might be the place to be this summer. The beloved music and culture event is already teasing fans with a lineup full of powerhouse voices and throwback favorites.

Essence magazine has announced the first wave of performers for the 2026 festival, and it leans heavily into R&B nostalgia and vocal power. Kehlani, Brandy, Monica, and Patti LaBelle are all set to perform. Each artist helped shape the sound of R&B across different eras, making the lineup feel both classic and fresh.

The three-day event returns to New Orleans from July 3 to July 5, with the biggest concerts scheduled at the Caesars Superdome.

Kehlani Riding a Major Career Moment

Kehlani will make her EssenceFest debut this year, and she is arriving with serious momentum. Her song “Folded” recently reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking one of the biggest moments of her career so far.

The track also brought her two major wins at the 68th annual Grammy Awards, where it earned Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

For a festival known for celebrating strong voices and emotional storytelling, Kehlani fits right in.

Brandy and Monica Reunite Again

Fans of classic late ’90s R&B will be especially excited about the return of Brandy and Monica. The singers recently finished their joint Boy Is Mine Tour, which reunited them decades after their iconic collaboration topped the charts.

Their song “The Boy Is Mine” became one of the defining R&B records of the late ’90s, and their shared stage moments still bring waves of nostalgia for longtime fans.

Seeing them back together at Essence Fest adds another feel-good moment to the lineup.

Patti LaBelle Brings Legendary Energy

No lineup celebrating R&B history would feel complete without Patti LaBelle. The legendary singer has spent decades delivering unforgettable soul and R&B hits, and her live performances are famous for their powerful vocals and big personality.

LaBelle has appeared at EssenceFest before and remains one of the event’s most recognizable returning performers. Her presence adds a strong sense of tradition to the weekend.

Hip-Hop Joins the Celebration

While R&B takes center stage, hip-hop will also have its moment. Cardi B and Latto are included in the first round of announced performers.

Festival organizers say this is only the beginning, with many more artists still to be revealed in the coming months.

More Than Just Concerts

Essence Fest is not only about nighttime performances. During the day, the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center will host a wide range of programming.

Panels, conversations, and cultural events will take place across several themed stages. These sessions often cover topics like music, business, wellness, and community issues, giving attendees more ways to connect beyond the concerts.

Looking Ahead After Last Year’s Challenges

The lineup announcement comes as organizers continue preparing for the next edition of the festival following some challenges tied to the 2025 event.

Financial records released earlier this year showed an outstanding balance owed to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center after last summer’s festival. Organizers have said the payments are being handled through a formal agreement.

Despite those issues, Essence Fest remains one of the biggest cultural gatherings in New Orleans. Each year, tens of thousands of fans travel to the city to celebrate music, culture, and community together.

