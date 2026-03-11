Snoop Dogg Honors 2Pac With ‘2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted’ Wine

Nearly three decades after the loss of Tupac Shakur, his influence continues to be felt across hip hop. Now, fellow West Coast legend Snoop Dogg is honoring his late friend with a tribute that blends music history with a toast.

Snoop’s Cali by Snoop brand released a new wine called 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted on Tuesday (March 10). The release pays homage to the classic song the two rappers created together during their time at Death Row Records.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since Pac and I got together to make ‘2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted.’ Nobody did it like us, and I can’t think of a better way to honor his legacy than with a drink,” said Snoop Dogg in a statement, as reported by Billboard. “This wine is perfect for celebrating with loved ones, and I’m looking forward to the people pourin’ a little out with me for my friend.”

Looking Back on a Historic Partnership

Alongside the wine launch, Cali by Snoop shared a tribute video featuring Snoop reflecting on his time with Tupac during the 1990s. In the clip, he recalls moments they shared in the studio, their travels, and even victories in court during a turbulent era.

“In a lot of ways, we were the only ones that understood each other,” he said.

The video closes with Snoop pouring a small amount of red wine onto the ground in tribute to Tupac.

Honoring Two Hip Hop Icons

The wine was developed in partnership with Treasury Wine Estates and the Tupac Estate.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to work with Snoop Dogg and the Tupac Estate to develop a wine celebrating this historic collaboration, and worthy of two of Hip Hop’s greatest Icons,” John Wardley, who serves as the svp of brand, innovation and partnerships at Treasury Wine Estates, said in a statement. “The Cali by Snoop range has always pushed the boundaries of traditional wine culture. We are proud to honor Tupac and Snoop’s legacy with a truly unique wine.”

Remembering “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted”

The song “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” was released in May 1996 as a single from Tupac’s album All Eyez on Me. It remains one of the standout tracks from the project and represents a key moment in the two rappers’ partnership.

The music video for the song also holds special significance. It is the only video Snoop Dogg and Tupac filmed together.

Just a few months later, Tupac was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in September 1996. He was hospitalized for six days before being pronounced dead.