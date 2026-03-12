The Pussycat Dolls Return as a Trio With New Music and Global Anniversary Tour

Pop groups often go quiet for years before fans hear anything new. Sometimes the silence leads to a comeback that reminds everyone why the group mattered in the first place.

That is the case with the Pussycat Dolls.

The Pussycat Dolls are officially back, returning as a trio. Original members Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts have reunited to relaunch the multi-platinum pop group. Along with the reunion, they are releasing a new song and announcing a global tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, PCD.

The news follows months of speculation from fans who noticed increased activity on the group’s social media accounts and official website.

A New Song With a Familiar Sound

The group’s new track is titled "Club Song," and it keeps the dance-focused style the Pussycat Dolls became known for.

The song centers on a theme of independence and enjoying a night out with friends. The chorus repeats the line, "Don't bring your boyfriend to the club," as the trio sings about spending time with close friends and enjoying music on the dance floor.

Produced by Mike Sabath and written by Scherzinger alongside Sabath, Caroline Ailin and Solly, the track is the group’s first new recording since 2019’s "React."

With its early 2000s pop influence, "Club Song" also echoes the sound of songs from PCD, including “Don’t Cha,” “Buttons” and “Stickwitu.”

The PCD Forever Tour

Fans will soon have the chance to hear the song live during the group’s upcoming tour.

Promoted by Live Nation, the PCD Forever Tour will include 53 dates across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The tour begins June 5 in Palm Desert, California.

One of the major stops will be a headlining performance at the OUTLOUD Music Festival during WeHo Pride. The group will also perform at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on July 20.

The North American portion of the tour will travel through cities such as Kansas City, St. Louis, Toronto, Montreal, Tampa and Nashville before ending August 1 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas.

After that, the tour will move overseas. The international leg begins September 9 in Copenhagen and includes performances in Paris, Prague, Amsterdam, Dublin, and Glasgow. The final scheduled show will take place October 13 at London’s O2.

"Lady Marmalade" duo Lil’ Kim and Mya will appear as special guests during the North American leg of the tour, with Lil’ Kim also joining the European and U.K. dates.

Revisiting Their Biggest Albums

The reunion also includes new versions of the group’s most successful records.

On May 8, the Pussycat Dolls will reissue their multi-platinum albums PCD and Doll Domination. The rerelease will include several formats, including the first vinyl edition of Doll Domination and an expanded digital version titled PCD Forever.

How the Group Began

The origins of the Pussycat Dolls go back several years before their chart success.

The group was first formed in Los Angeles in 1995 by choreographer Robin Antin as a burlesque troupe. In 2003, the project evolved into a recording group after Antin signed a deal with Interscope Geffen A&M Records.

The lineup eventually included Scherzinger, Wyatt, Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar and Melody Thornton.

Their debut album PCD was released in 2005 and became a worldwide success. The group followed it with Doll Domination in 2008, which featured hits including “When I Grow Up” and “I Hate This Part.”

After lineup changes and a long touring cycle, the group eventually disbanded in the late 2000s.

The Attempted Comeback and Legal Dispute

Over the years, the members moved on to different projects.

Scherzinger launched a solo career and became a television personality, appearing as a judge on shows like The Masked Singer and The X Factor. She also starred in Sunset Blvd. on Broadway, a performance that earned her a Best Actress Tony Award.

A reunion attempt began in 2019. The group released the single "React," appeared on Meghan Trainor's "Genetics," and performed together during the finale of The X Factor UK in February 2020.

Tour dates were later announced but were delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic and never took place. Scherzinger confirmed the tour’s cancellation on social media in January 2022.

The canceled tour led to a lawsuit between Antin and Scherzinger. Antin claimed that Scherzinger refused to participate unless she received creative control and a larger share of the group’s business venture. In late 2025, the two sides agreed to a "confidential settlement," according to documents previously obtained by PEOPLE.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the North American leg of the PCD Forever Tour will be available for pre-sale beginning March 18 at 10 a.m. ET. General ticket sales begin March 20.