Win tickets to see The Pussycat Dolls: PCD Forever July 1st at Pine Knob!

Get ready for a night packed with attitude, energy, and throwback star power—because 105.1 The BOUNCE is giving you the chance to experience The Pussycat Dolls: PCD Forever Tour live at Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 1, 2026! This is your moment to catch one of the biggest pop and performance groups of the 2000s back on stage, delivering the choreography, vocals, and high-impact production that made them icons.

This already electric night gets even bigger with Lil Kim and Mya joining the lineup—two artists who helped define an era with unforgettable hits, undeniable style, and boundary-pushing performances. From hip-hop royalty to smooth R&B grooves, it’s a full night of showstopping talent you won’t want to miss.

As the sun sets over Pine Knob, the stage will light up with a mix of fan favorites, fierce dance numbers, and moments that take you right back to the golden days of 2000s music videos and award-show spectacles. And the best part? You can be there on us.

We’re inviting listeners across Detroit to enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to this high-energy summer show. Whether you grew up singing these hits or you’re ready to relive the soundtrack of your favorite memories, this is a night built for BOUNCE listeners who love great music and unforgettable performances.

A few highlights you can look forward to:

• The Pussycat Dolls bringing back their biggest hits with all the fire and flash you remember

• Lil Kim delivering legendary energy and old-school hip-hop swagger

• Mya bringing the smooth, soulful R&B vibes that made her a fan favorite

• A perfect summer night at Pine Knob, one of Michigan’s favorite outdoor music venues

Don’t miss your chance to relive the moments, the music, and the magic of three powerhouse acts in one unforgettable night.

