It's time for BOUNCE Badness, your opportunity to vote for the baddest names in Hip Hop and R&B! At the end, only one act will remain to be crowned the winner of Bounce Badness bracket!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 1:00pm on 3/13/26 and 10:00am on 4/6/26, by visiting 1051thebounce.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on 4/7/26 and upon verification, will receive a $100 Buddy's Pizza Gift Certificate. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $100. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of Buddy's Pizza. BOUNCE's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.