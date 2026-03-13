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BOUNCE Badness

It’s time for BOUNCE Badness, your opportunity to vote for the baddest names in Hip Hop and R&B! At the end, only one act will remain to be crowned the…

dwarner
Bounce Badness

It's time for BOUNCE Badness, your opportunity to vote for the baddest names in Hip Hop and R&B! At the end, only one act will remain to be crowned the winner of Bounce Badness bracket!

VOTE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

Everyone who casts a vote will be eligible for the chance to win a $100 Buddy's Pizza gift certificate!

Buddys

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 1:00pm on 3/13/26 and 10:00am on 4/6/26, by visiting 1051thebounce.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on 4/7/26 and upon verification, will receive a $100 Buddy's Pizza Gift Certificate. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $100. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of Buddy's Pizza. BOUNCE's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

march badness
dwarnerWriter
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