This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 14

Every day is a new chapter in Hip-Hop and R&B history, and March 14 is no exception. This date saw 2Pac reach the top of the charts while behind bars, making him the first male artist to achieve this rare feat. Meanwhile, Beyoncé became the most-awarded female artist in GRAMMY history with 28 awards. Keep reading to learn about other notable events on this day in hip-hop and R&B history.