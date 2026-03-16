Oscars 2026 Biggest Winners: ‘One Battle After Another,’ Michael B. Jordan, and ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

Hollywood’s biggest night always brings a little drama, a few surprises, and plenty of gold statues. The 98th Academy Awards delivered all of that and more.

Comedian Conan O'Brien hosted the ceremony on Sunday, March 15, broadcasting live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on ABC and Hulu. The night celebrated the best movies and performances of the past year, with a few historic moments along the way.

One of the biggest headlines started weeks before the ceremony even began.

When this year's nominations were announced on Jan. 22, writer-director Ryan Coogler's Sinners broke the record for the most nominations for a single movie in all of Oscars history, 16 total. By the end of the night, Sinners had taken home four Oscars, including Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, who played dual roles in the film.

But while Sinners made history with nominations, another movie walked away with the top prize.

A Big Night for One Battle After Another

The drama One Battle After Another ended up being the evening’s biggest overall winner. The film earned six awards in total, including the most important one of the night, Best Picture.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson also won Best Director for the film, and the movie picked up wins in several other categories including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, and the brand new Best Casting category.

A New Category Joins the Oscars

This year’s ceremony also introduced a brand new award.

The Academy added Best Casting for the first time, recognizing the work of casting directors who help build a film’s ensemble. Cassandra Kulukundis won the very first award for her work on One Battle After Another.

Notable Acting Wins

The acting categories featured some major names and strong performances.

Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for Sinners, thanks to his performance playing two different characters in the same film. Jessie Buckley earned Best Actress for her role in Hamnet.

Sean Penn picked up Best Supporting Actor for One Battle After Another, while Amy Madigan won Best Supporting Actress for Weapons.

Animation and International Highlights

Animation fans also had a big moment to celebrate. KPop Demon Hunters won Best Animated Feature Film, beating nominees like Elio and Zootopia 2. The movie also won Best Original Song with “Golden.”

Meanwhile, Norway’s Sentimental Value took home Best International Feature Film.

Complete List of 2026 Oscar Winners and Nominees

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners - WINNER

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet - WINNER

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo - Sinners

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another - WINNER

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons - WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best Director

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another - WINNER

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners - WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Train Dreams

Best Animated Feature Film

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best International Feature Film

The Secret Agent - Brazil

It Was Just an Accident - France

Sentimental Value - Norway - WINNER

Sirât - Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab - Tunisia

Best Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners - WINNER

Train Dreams

Best Production Design

Frankenstein - WINNER

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners - WINNER

Best Original Song

"Dear Me" - Diane Warren: Relentless

"Golden" - KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER

"I Lied to You" - Sinners

"Sweet Dreams of Joy" - Viva Verdi!

"Train Dreams" - Train Dreams

Best Sound

F1 - WINNER

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein - WINNER

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein - WINNER

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls - WINNER

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best Live-Action Short Film

Butcher's Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers - WINNER (TIE)

Two People Exchanging Saliva - WINNER (TIE)

Best Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin - WINNER

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short