DaBaby Releases ‘Pop Dat Thang’ Video as Track Climbs Billboard Charts

The official music video for DaBaby's breakout track off his new album, Be More Grateful, "Pop Dat Thang," has made a significant mark on streaming platforms, airplay, and Billboard as it grows in popularity.

"Pop Dat Thang" currently sits at No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking DaBaby's 54th career entry, while also climbing multiple rap and R&B charts.

Be More Grateful debuted at No. 6 on Top Rap Albums and No. 25 on the Billboard 200 with around 24,000 first-week units. The 23-track album includes features from Hunxho, Coi Leray, and DaBaby's daughter Twin, with highlights like "Don Julio Lemonade," "Letter to My YN," and "Don't Insult Me."

"Pop Dat Thang," the video directed by Nick Mays, showcases the song's dynamic through an intro featuring piano music, followed by a high-energy club scene featuring exuberant plus-size dancers. Through music videos, which remain one of the most important vehicles for promoting hip-hop, DaBaby uses vibrant imagery to enhance branding and establish a connection with fans. The timing of this release supports the single's upward trajectory on streaming and radio, emphasizing the video's pivotal role in sustaining momentum and strengthening audience engagement.

The new video was released to promote an extended Be More Grateful Tour, with new concerts in Little Rock, Baltimore, Rochester, Syracuse, and Philadelphia, and the Denver show moved to a larger venue due to demand.

DaBaby has received eight GRAMMY nominations during his career & has amassed over 38 billion streams worldwide. DaBaby continues to be among the most successful chart performers in the hip-hop industry today. His career landmark "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch, spent seven non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.