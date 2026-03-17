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Jamie Foxx Cheers On Michael B. Jordan’s Big Oscar Moment

If your friend just won one of the biggest awards in the world, you would probably be shouting about it too. That is basically what Jamie Foxx did for Michael…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan attend In Conversation With...Michael B. Jordan And Jamie Foxx during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.
Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images

If your friend just won one of the biggest awards in the world, you would probably be shouting about it too. That is basically what Jamie Foxx did for Michael B. Jordan after his huge night at the Academy Awards.

Foxx could not hold back his excitement, posting multiple times to celebrate Jordan’s Best Actor win and the moment Jordan gave him a shoutout on stage.

Foxx Shows Love Online

On Sunday, March 15, the award-winning actor shared several posts to social media congratulating the 39-year-old after Jordan thanked Foxx in his acceptance speech at the 2026 Oscars.

“I can barely breathe right now… you were absolutely incredible in this film,” Foxx began as the caption to an Instagram video, showing the moment Adrien Brody announced Jordan won the Academy Award for Best Actor for Sinners.

Foxx applauded Jordan as an “amazing actor, an amazing director — truly all of the above.”

“Honestly, you deserve two Oscars for this one,” the Ray star continued. “When I sat down to watch the movie, I already knew it was going to be special the moment I saw a pair of Jordans on screen. Then the first line — ‘Are you guys twins?’ and you hit us with, ‘No… we cousins!’ — man, I was locked in from there.”

A Standout Role in Sinners

In the film, directed by Ryan Coogler, Jordan played twins Smoke and Stack, showing off his range in a big way.

Foxx later shared another post featuring Jordan onstage, highlighting just how historic the moment was.

Jordan became the sixth Black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor in the ceremony’s 98-year history and used his speech to honor those who came before him.

"I stand here because of the people that came before me: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith,” Jordan said during the televised event.

"And to be amongst those giants, amongst those great greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys,” he continued. “Thank you, everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me.”

Other nominees in the category included Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Timothée Chalamet and Wagner Moura.

More Wins and a Fun Celebration

After several more congratulatory posts, Foxx followed up on Monday, March 16, with another.

“What’s better than one Oscar? 🏆🏆,” he captioned a photo of Jordan standing beside Coogler, who took home the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay on Sunday night.

Jordan and Coogler have also worked together on Black Panther and Fruitvale Station, making this win feel even more special for the longtime collaborators.

After his big night, Jordan kept the celebration simple and fun. He headed to In-N-Out Burger, where staff and fans cheered him on and snapped photos, according to clips shared on social media.

From emotional speeches to late-night burgers, it was a night Jordan and his supporters will not forget anytime soon.

Jamie FoxxMichael B. Jordan
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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