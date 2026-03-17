Win tickets to see LIL WAYNE 20 Years of Carter Classics at Pine Knob July 24th!

105.1 The BOUNCE is giving listeners the chance to experience a major hip-hop event live this summer. One of the most influential artists of the last two decades, Lil Wayne, brings his 20 Years of Carter Classics Tour to metro Detroit on Friday, July 24, 2026 at Pine Knob Music Theatre. Even better, BOUNCE listeners have a chance to win tickets to the show.

This tour celebrates the music that helped define modern hip-hop. Over the years, Lil Wayne’s Carter album series produced some of the most recognizable tracks in the genre. Known for his unique flow, lyrical creativity, and decades of chart success, Lil Wayne continues to command stages across the country with performances that connect with longtime fans and newer audiences alike.

Joining the lineup is special guest 2 Chainz, whose catalog of hits and energetic stage presence makes him a perfect addition to the night. With two major artists on the same bill, fans can expect a full evening of music that spans some of hip-hop’s most memorable moments.

The show takes place at Pine Knob Music Theatre, one of Michigan’s most iconic summer concert venues. The open-air amphitheater has hosted legendary performers for decades, and this night will add another major name to that tradition.

105.1 The BOUNCE is making it easy for listeners to be part of the experience.

Show Details

Lil Wayne – 20 Years of Carter Classics Tour

Special Guest: 2 Chainz

Friday, July 24, 2026

Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI

You can purchase tickets here!

If you want to be there when Lil Wayne brings this tour to Detroit, enter now for your chance to win tickets.

Register To Win Below.