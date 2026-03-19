Win tickets to see The Kid LAROI May 23rd!

Detroit, get ready for a night that blends hip hop, R&B influence, and chart-topping hits. The Kid LAROI – A Perfect World Tour takes over the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 23, and it’s shaping up to be one of the standout live shows of the season.
BOUNCE has your chance to win free tickets below!
The Kid LAROI has built a global following with emotionally honest lyrics, melodic hooks, and records that cross effortlessly between hip hop and R&B. His live performances bring that same intensity—raw vocals, high energy, and a connection with the crowd that feels personal even in a packed venue. Whether it’s the songs that dominated streaming playlists or the deeper cuts that fans know word for word, this tour delivers a full-spectrum set.
The Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre provides the perfect backdrop for an early-summer show. Open-air vibes, strong production, and a crowd ready to move create the kind of atmosphere that turns a concert into an experience. From the first beat to the final encore, expect a night that keeps the energy steady and the audience fully locked in.
For 105.1 The BOUNCE listeners, this show hits the right balance—modern sound with real emotion, catchy records with substance, and a live performance that stands on its own.
Event Details:
- The Kid LAROI – A Perfect World Tour
- Saturday, May 23
- Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Full live set featuring fan favorites and new music
- Outdoor venue with high-impact production
- Purchase tickets here!
Register below for your chance to win!
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at 1051thebounce.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Thursday March 19, 2026 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Sunday May 17, 2026. 105.1 The BOUNCE will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday May 18, 2026 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.1 The BOUNCE. BOUNCE's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here: Bounce Master Rules - 105.1 The Bounce