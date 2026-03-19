Win tickets to see The Kid LAROI May 23rd!

Detroit, get ready for a night that blends hip hop, R&B influence, and chart-topping hits. The Kid LAROI – A Perfect World Tour takes over the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 23, and it’s shaping up to be one of the standout live shows of the season.

BOUNCE has your chance to win free tickets below!

The Kid LAROI has built a global following with emotionally honest lyrics, melodic hooks, and records that cross effortlessly between hip hop and R&B. His live performances bring that same intensity—raw vocals, high energy, and a connection with the crowd that feels personal even in a packed venue. Whether it’s the songs that dominated streaming playlists or the deeper cuts that fans know word for word, this tour delivers a full-spectrum set.

The Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre provides the perfect backdrop for an early-summer show. Open-air vibes, strong production, and a crowd ready to move create the kind of atmosphere that turns a concert into an experience. From the first beat to the final encore, expect a night that keeps the energy steady and the audience fully locked in.

For 105.1 The BOUNCE listeners, this show hits the right balance—modern sound with real emotion, catchy records with substance, and a live performance that stands on its own.

Event Details:

The Kid LAROI – A Perfect World Tour

Saturday, May 23

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Full live set featuring fan favorites and new music

Outdoor venue with high-impact production

Purchase tickets here!

Register below for your chance to win!