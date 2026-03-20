Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl ‘Casita’ Inspires Couple’s Wedding Reception

Some couples go for flowers and candles. Others go full Bad Bunny.

One couple in Tequisquiapan, Mexico, decided their big day needed a little extra spark, so they recreated the famous “casita” from Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance and turned their reception into a full-on party scene. The result felt less like a traditional wedding and more like a concert everyone was invited to.

Building the Viral Casita

According to TMZ, the custom-built casita came together fast. A team of six people finished the structure in just four days, proving that a bold idea and some teamwork can go a long way.

The moment was captured in an Instagram reel by wedding planner Valentina Corrow, who captioned the clip, “They're playing Bad Bunny's ‘La Casita’ at the wedding.”

When the clock hit 7:30 p.m., the casita was revealed, and guests didn’t waste a second. Just like in the Super Bowl performance, people rushed over, dancing and celebrating with the bride and groom at the center of it all.

From the Super Bowl to the Dance Floor

The original casita became a standout moment during the Super Bowl, where stars like Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Young Miko, and Karol G joined in, dancing inside the structure while Bad Bunny performed above them.

It didn’t stop there. The same concept showed up again during his “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” residency in Puerto Rico, where big names like LeBron James and Austin Butler joined the fun on stage.

A Bigger Impact Than Just Music

Bad Bunny’s residency has been more than just a series of concerts. It’s been a major boost for Puerto Rico’s economy.

As reported by CNN, the artist is expected to generate over $200 million in economic impact for the island. According to Discover Puerto Rico, about 600,000 visitors are expected to travel there specifically for the shows, nearly double the usual number for that time of year.

Hotel bookings have jumped by 70 percent compared to last year, and many places sold out months in advance after the residency was announced in January.

A Celebration That Keeps Going

On opening night, LeBron James even made an appearance, dancing on stage while enjoying a drink. The shows will run through September 14, giving fans plenty of chances to be part of the experience.

For fans in the United States, though, this might be one of the only ways to see him live for now. Despite announcing a world tour, Bad Bunny won’t be performing any shows in the mainland U.S.