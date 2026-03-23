Doja Cat Plans to Stop Social Media Arguments by Age 50, Praises Jack Harlow Collaboration

Doja Cat wants to quit fighting with people online before she hits 50. She's 30 now. The rapper sat down with Vogue and talked about stepping back from all those internet battles over her music.

"In life, you grow. We'll see where I am when I'm 50, if I'm still on Twitter doing stuff like that, who knows? Hopefully not," she said to Vogue magazine.

She confessed something surprising — she fires back at critics because it taps into her deepest fears. When she sees mean comments, she can't help herself. "When I feel that I'm threatened, even though it may not be a threat at all, it rhymes with: You are failing," she said.

"Look, I never do costume changes, but I feel like I have to defend my creative choices, and then I give those people power even though they could be anybody — they could have Cheeto dust on their fingers and have no job," she said.

She's become known for clapping back at haters across platforms. But she realizes something now. By responding, she hands control to random strangers who might know nothing about making music or what goes into her art.

Jack Harlow had nothing but praise for her talents when he spoke with Zane Lowe. The two worked together on "Just Us." He'd been chasing this team-up for years.

"I've been wanting to do a song with Doja for four or five years. This is an important moment to me because I think she's super important and super talented, just a very gifted individual," Jack Harlow said.

Their friendship started during lockdown. "Doja and I both emerged at a similar time into music culture, I suppose, and so that was right around the pandemic. We actually have a notorious IG live together. We kind of became cool on the internet, and then when the world opened back up, we would cross paths," Jack Harlow said.

The stars aligned when both had tracks ready. "We were talking one day, just was seeing what's up, and she brought up a song she had, and I was like, 'It's funny because I have a song and I'd love you to hear it.' I shot it over to her, and she was like, 'What?' She immediately loved it and knocked it out," Jack Harlow said.