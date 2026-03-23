This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 23

March 23 is a remarkable day in R&B and hip-hop in many ways. For starters, Savannah rapper Quando Rondo was born on this date in 1999. He came to mainstream prominence with his 2020 debut album, QPac, which debuted at No. 22 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 14 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Major artists in hip-hop and R&B have released acclaimed albums on this day.

1993: Ice-T dropped Home Invasion, his fifth album, through his Rhyme $yndicate label and Priority Records. It peaked at No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 14 on the Billboard 200.

Ice-T dropped Home Invasion, his fifth album, through his Rhyme $yndicate label and Priority Records. It peaked at No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 14 on the Billboard 200. 1993: New Jersey rap duo P.M. Dawn released their second album, The Bliss Album...? (Vibrations of Love and Anger and the Ponderance of Life and Existence). Featuring the singles “Looking Through Patient Eyes” and “I'd Die Without You,” it went to No. 30 on the Billboard 200 and No. 23 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

New Jersey rap duo P.M. Dawn released their second album, The Bliss Album...? (Vibrations of Love and Anger and the Ponderance of Life and Existence). Featuring the singles “Looking Through Patient Eyes” and “I'd Die Without You,” it went to No. 30 on the Billboard 200 and No. 23 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2004: Master P released his eleventh album, Good Side, Bad Side. With features from Curren$y, Lil Romeo, and C-Murder, it entered the Billboard 200 at No. 11 and reached No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Master P released his eleventh album, Good Side, Bad Side. With features from Curren$y, Lil Romeo, and C-Murder, it entered the Billboard 200 at No. 11 and reached No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2004: Usher released his fourth album, Confessions, which wound up being one of his most successful albums to date. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and has been certified 14 times platinum in the US.

Usher released his fourth album, Confessions, which wound up being one of his most successful albums to date. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and has been certified 14 times platinum in the US. 2015: Earl Sweatshirt dropped his second album, I Don't Like Shit, I Don't Go Outside. The project debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

March 23 has seen significant cultural moments in R&B and hip-hop throughout the years.

2002: Mariah Carey edged out Jennifer Lopez, Penelope Cruz, Angelina Jolie, and Charlize Theron to win Worst Actress at the 22nd Golden Raspberry Awards. The star won for her debut performance in the 2001 romantic musical drama, Glitter.

Mariah Carey edged out Jennifer Lopez, Penelope Cruz, Angelina Jolie, and Charlize Theron to win Worst Actress at the 22nd Golden Raspberry Awards. The star won for her debut performance in the 2001 romantic musical drama, Glitter. 2003: Eminem made history by becoming the first hip-hop artist to win an Oscar for Best Original Song. The Detroit heavy-hitter won for his song “Lose Yourself,” which featured over the closing credits of the 2002 semi-biopic, 8 Mile.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has also been marked by tragic occurrences.

1977: Jazz and R&B trombonist Bennie Green died at the age of 53. His notable records include Soul Stirrin' (1958), Back on the Scene (1958), and Bennie Green Swings The Blues (1960).

Jazz and R&B trombonist Bennie Green died at the age of 53. His notable records include Soul Stirrin' (1958), Back on the Scene (1958), and Bennie Green Swings The Blues (1960). 1990: Al Sears died at the age of 80. While primarily a jazz saxophonist, he also played on many R&B records in the 50s.