Win tickets to TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue – IT’S ICONIC August 23rd!

TLC, Salt-N-Pepa & En Vogue — One Stage, One Night

Three of the most influential groups in R&B and hip hop are coming together for one unforgettable night. TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue bring the IT’S ICONIC Tour to Pine Knob Music Theatre on August 23, 2026—and 105.1 The BOUNCE is giving you a chance to be there.

This is more than a concert—it’s a full night built around records that helped define an era. From the opening moments, expect a crowd that knows every word, every hook, and every beat. The energy builds as each group takes the stage, delivering the songs that made them household names and continue to influence today’s sound.

TLC’s smooth blend of R&B and attitude, Salt-N-Pepa’s groundbreaking hip hop presence, and En Vogue’s signature harmonies all come together in one lineup. It’s a rare chance to experience three distinct styles that all helped shape the culture—live, outdoors, and in front of a Detroit crowd that knows exactly what it’s hearing.

Whether you grew up on these records or still keep them in rotation, this show hits that balance between nostalgia and live performance energy. Pine Knob provides the perfect setting, with a summer night atmosphere that adds to the experience from start to finish.

Event Details:

TLC, Salt-N-Pepa & En Vogue – IT’S ICONIC Tour

Saturday, August 23, 2026

Pine Knob Music Theatre

Purchase tickets here!

105.1 The BOUNCE is hooking you up with tickets to be part of it. Don’t miss your chance to experience a lineup that doesn’t come around often.

Register To Win Below.