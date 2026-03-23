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Wu-Tang Keeps the Chamber Open With Another Leg of Tour

What was announced as a final tour is continuing to grow. Wu-Tang Clan has extended Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber into late 2026, adding another run of shows across North…

Kayla Morgan
RZA (L) of Wu-Tang Clan performs onstage during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2 at Randall's Island on June 3, 2017 in New York City.
Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

What was announced as a final tour is continuing to grow. Wu-Tang Clan has extended Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber into late 2026, adding another run of shows across North America. Many of the dates will feature support from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Still Touring as a Full Unit

The group recently wrapped up the European leg of the tour, continuing a run that has kept them on the road since last June. All eight surviving members have taken part, along with Young Dirty Bastard and additional guests.

That stretch followed a milestone moment for the group, as they completed the first-ever hip-hop residency in Las Vegas. Even after decades in the industry, Wu-Tang Clan continues to find new ways to perform and reach audiences.

Get more info on tickets and tour here.

Tour Dates

Wu-Tang Clan:
08-27 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater ^
08-28 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
08-29 Hartford, CT - The Meadows Music Theatre ^
09-01 Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater
09-02 Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater ^
09-04 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^
09-05 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center ^
09-06 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre ^
09-08 Toronto, Ontario - RBC Amphitheatre ^
09-09 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center ^
09-11 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ^
09-12 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center ^
09-13 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater ^
09-15 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live ^
09-16 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ^
09-18 Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater ^
09-19 Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater ^
09-20 Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival
09-22 Orlando, FL - Kia Center ^
09-23 West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre ^
09-24 Tampa, FL - Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
09-26 Thackerville, OK - Winstar Casino
09-28 Albuquerque, NM - First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater ^
09-29 Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
10-01 Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater ^
10-02 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
10-03 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
10-04 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

^ with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

A Long Goodbye

Even as it is framed as a final tour, the extended schedule shows there is still strong demand to see Wu-Tang Clan live. For now, the group continues to bring its full lineup to stages across the world.

Wu-Tang
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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