Wu-Tang Keeps the Chamber Open With Another Leg of Tour
What was announced as a final tour is continuing to grow. Wu-Tang Clan has extended Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber into late 2026, adding another run of shows across North…
What was announced as a final tour is continuing to grow. Wu-Tang Clan has extended Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber into late 2026, adding another run of shows across North America. Many of the dates will feature support from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.
Still Touring as a Full Unit
The group recently wrapped up the European leg of the tour, continuing a run that has kept them on the road since last June. All eight surviving members have taken part, along with Young Dirty Bastard and additional guests.
That stretch followed a milestone moment for the group, as they completed the first-ever hip-hop residency in Las Vegas. Even after decades in the industry, Wu-Tang Clan continues to find new ways to perform and reach audiences.
Get more info on tickets and tour here.
Tour Dates
Wu-Tang Clan:
08-27 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater ^
08-28 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
08-29 Hartford, CT - The Meadows Music Theatre ^
09-01 Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater
09-02 Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater ^
09-04 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^
09-05 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center ^
09-06 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre ^
09-08 Toronto, Ontario - RBC Amphitheatre ^
09-09 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center ^
09-11 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ^
09-12 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center ^
09-13 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater ^
09-15 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live ^
09-16 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ^
09-18 Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater ^
09-19 Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater ^
09-20 Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival
09-22 Orlando, FL - Kia Center ^
09-23 West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre ^
09-24 Tampa, FL - Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
09-26 Thackerville, OK - Winstar Casino
09-28 Albuquerque, NM - First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater ^
09-29 Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
10-01 Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater ^
10-02 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
10-03 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
10-04 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^
^ with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
A Long Goodbye
Even as it is framed as a final tour, the extended schedule shows there is still strong demand to see Wu-Tang Clan live. For now, the group continues to bring its full lineup to stages across the world.