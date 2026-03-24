Win tickets to Kesha: The Freedom Tour June 5th!

Kesha Brings The Freedom Tour to Detroit
A summer night at Pine Knob Music Theatre sets the stage for a high-energy show as Kesha brings The Freedom Tour to town on Friday, June 5, 2026. With support from Chromeo and Sizzy Rocket, this lineup blends pop, funk, and electronic elements into one night that keeps moving from start to finish—and 105.1 The BOUNCE is giving you a chance to be there.
Kesha’s live show has evolved into something bigger than a setlist. It’s built around connection, energy, and a sense of freedom that comes through in every track. From early hits that made her a global name to newer material that shows her range as an artist, the performance carries a pace that keeps the crowd engaged throughout.
Chromeo adds a layer of groove with their signature electro-funk sound, while Sizzy Rocket brings a bold, modern edge to the opening of the night. Together, the lineup creates a flow that feels intentional—each act building into the next as the crowd settles into the rhythm of the evening.
Picture the lights coming up as the sun sets over Pine Knob, the music carrying across the amphitheater, and a crowd that’s fully in the moment. It’s the kind of show where the atmosphere plays just as big a role as the performance itself.
Event Details:
- Kesha: The Freedom Tour
- With Chromeo and Sizzy Rocket
- Friday, June 5, 2026
- Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Purchase tickets here!
105.1 The BOUNCE is giving you the opportunity to experience it live. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the night.
Register To Win Below.
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at 1051thebounce.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Tuesday March 24, 2026 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Sunday May 31, 2026. 105.1 The BOUNCE will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday June 1, 2026 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.1 The BOUNCE. BOUNCE's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here: Bounce Master Rules - 105.1 The Bounce