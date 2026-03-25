Win tickets to Disney’s Worlds Collide Tour at Little Cesars Arena October 23rd!

Disney Worlds Collide Tour Comes to Detroit

A new kind of live concert experience is coming to the city this fall. The Disney’s Worlds Collide Tour brings together stars and music from some of Disney’s most popular franchises for one night on Friday, October 23rd at Little Caesars Arena.

BOUNCE has your chance to win Free tickets below!

This show blends music, performance, and fan-favorite moments from Zombies, Descendants, and Camp Rock into one live event. For fans who grew up watching these films—or still have the songs in rotation—this tour brings those worlds together on stage in a way that’s both familiar and fresh.

The performance is built around high-energy choreography, live vocals, and production elements that recreate the feel of the movies while giving the audience something new. Expect a mix of upbeat dance numbers, recognizable songs, and moments designed to connect with fans across different generations. It’s a show that works whether you’ve followed all three franchises or just enjoy a live concert with strong production and recognizable music.

Inside Little Caesars Arena, the atmosphere will build quickly as the lights go down and the opening notes hit. With multiple casts and storylines coming together, the pacing keeps the energy moving from start to finish, offering something for fans of each series throughout the night.

For Detroit audiences, it’s a chance to see a touring production that brings together three distinct Disney properties in one setting—something that doesn’t come around often.

Event Details:

Disney’s Worlds Collide Tour

Friday, October 23, 2026

Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

You can purchase tickets here!

Register below for your chance to win tickets to the show!