Jack Harlow’s ‘Monica’ Era Hits the Road This Summer
Jack Harlow is packing his bags, grabbing the mic, and getting ready to meet fans face-to-face. His latest album Monica is not staying in your headphones for long, it is…
Jack Harlow is packing his bags, grabbing the mic, and getting ready to meet fans face-to-face. His latest album Monica is not staying in your headphones for long, it is heading straight to the stage.
On Wednesday (March 25), the “Trade Places” artist announced his Monica Tour, which kicks off August 4 at the Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, New York. From there, he will travel across the country, stopping in cities like Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. The 17-date run wraps up on September 21 at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California.
How to Get Tickets
If you are already planning your outfit, here is the ticket info. Sales start with an artist and CITI presale on Thursday, March 26, followed by the general onsale on Friday, March 27. There is also a VIP package for fans who want a little extra, including early entry, priority floor access, and a special gift.
A New Sound, and Some Debate
Monica, released March 13, follows Harlow’s 2023 album Jackman. This time around, he leans more into a neo-soul-inspired sound. Longtime fans may recognize the vibe, but not everyone is fully on board.
Part of the conversation comes from Harlow himself. In a recent interview, he opened up about his musical influences and how they shape his work.
"I love Black music. I love the sound of Black music, and of course, I'm hyper aware of the politics of today, that safer landing spot that a lot of my white contemporaries have found,” Harlow said on a recent episode of The New York Times’ Popcast.
Memes, Looks, and the Internet Being the Internet
Beyond the music, the internet has had plenty to say about Harlow’s new era. Fans have been creating memes that place his face onto classic album covers, poking fun at his updated look and artistic direction.
Whether people are praising the sound or joking online, one thing is clear. Jack Harlow has everyone paying attention, and now he is bringing that energy on tour.