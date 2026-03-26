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Jack Harlow’s ‘Monica’ Era Hits the Road This Summer

Jack Harlow is packing his bags, grabbing the mic, and getting ready to meet fans face-to-face. His latest album Monica is not staying in your headphones for long, it is…

Kayla Morgan
Jack Harlow attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jack Harlow is packing his bags, grabbing the mic, and getting ready to meet fans face-to-face. His latest album Monica is not staying in your headphones for long, it is heading straight to the stage.

On Wednesday (March 25), the “Trade Places” artist announced his Monica Tour, which kicks off August 4 at the Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, New York. From there, he will travel across the country, stopping in cities like Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. The 17-date run wraps up on September 21 at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California.

How to Get Tickets

If you are already planning your outfit, here is the ticket info. Sales start with an artist and CITI presale on Thursday, March 26, followed by the general onsale on Friday, March 27. There is also a VIP package for fans who want a little extra, including early entry, priority floor access, and a special gift.

A New Sound, and Some Debate

Monica, released March 13, follows Harlow’s 2023 album Jackman. This time around, he leans more into a neo-soul-inspired sound. Longtime fans may recognize the vibe, but not everyone is fully on board.

Part of the conversation comes from Harlow himself. In a recent interview, he opened up about his musical influences and how they shape his work.

"I love Black music. I love the sound of Black music, and of course, I'm hyper aware of the politics of today, that safer landing spot that a lot of my white contemporaries have found,” Harlow said on a recent episode of The New York Times’ Popcast.

Memes, Looks, and the Internet Being the Internet

Beyond the music, the internet has had plenty to say about Harlow’s new era. Fans have been creating memes that place his face onto classic album covers, poking fun at his updated look and artistic direction.

Whether people are praising the sound or joking online, one thing is clear. Jack Harlow has everyone paying attention, and now he is bringing that energy on tour.

Jack Harlow
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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