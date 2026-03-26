Jay-Z Defends Billionaires in GQ Interview, Says Wealth Does Not Determine Character

Jay-Z pushed back against critics who claim billionaires are bad people. He spoke with GQ on Tuesday. The musician has built a fortune worth $2.8 billion, per Forbes. He called linking someone's morals to their money "like a cop-out."

"Your morality defines who you are. Your morality is not defined by a dollar amount," the rapper told GQ. "If so, what is that dollar amount? When does it start? If it's a cutoff like 'all millionaires are bad,' at $999,000 I'm good? It can't be that way."

The artist argued that having more money lets people do more good. "I've done things with my reach that I wanted to do that was helpful for a lot of people," he said.

When asked about public opinion that all billionaires are bad, he dismissed it. "I don't give a f--- what you say," he told GQ. "People behave the way they want to behave — it's not a dollar amount."

He said critics "demonize this group of folks without fixing the actual system that exists." Money might change how someone acts, the hip-hop mogul added. But "you was going to act like that anyway."

Forbes estimates that much of his $2.8 billion comes from liquor sales. He sold half of Armand de Brignac to LVMH in 2021. Then he sold most of D'Usse to Bacardi in 2023.

The co-founder and chairman of Roc Nation owns other things, too. His music catalog. A fine art collection. Stakes in Uber and Tidal. His wife, Beyoncé, became a billionaire in December with an estimated net worth of $1 billion, per Forbes.

The interview also touched on a sexual assault lawsuit filed in October 2024 that accused him and Sean "Diddy" Combs of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000. The case was dropped in February 2025 after an NBC News report called the plaintiff's account into question. "It took a lot out of me," he told GQ, adding he refused to settle despite it being "cheaper" and "quicker."