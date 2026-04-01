Eric Bellinger Signs to Tamla/Motown, Releases New Single and Plans U.S. Tour

Eric Bellinger inked a deal with the revived Tamla Records in partnership with Motown. He dropped his new single "Cry In Front of You." The GRAMMY-nominated singer and songwriter now shares a roster with Adam Blackstone, Lee Vasi, and Tim Bowman Jr.

Berry Gordy founded the label. Capitol Music Group brought it back in 2025 with hitmaker Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins as a partner. Warren Felder, Oscar Linnander, and Jayme Silverstein produced Bellinger's new track.

"I couldn't be more excited about teaming up with Rodney Jerkins & Tamla/Motown," said Bellinger, per The Hype Magazine. "To have such a full circle moment like this is not only God's doing, but also a testament to his timing. Had this opportunity come any sooner, I'm not sure if I would've been as ready as I am now."

The 42-year-old spent a decade as a key player in the independent R&B world. He penned chart-topping songs for Chris Brown, Usher, Justin Bieber, Wale, and others.

"Being independent up to this point in my career has prepped me for it all," Bellinger continued. "Not only has it taught me how much is required to be successful in today's music industry… But working through each task has also enabled me to appreciate those around me because I know just how hard it is and how much it takes to really make an impact."

Jerkins said the new project marks a shift in sound. "I'm excited for the world to experience the direction Eric is taking with this new project," Jerkins said. "It's a bold evolution of his sound! Intentional, fresh, and rooted in purpose and who he is as an artist."

The singer has racked up more than 1.5 billion streams worldwide. His RIAA Gold-certified hits include "G.O.A.T." and "Drive By." His 2021 album New Light snagged a nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards.

"Cry In Front of You" serves as the lead single from his upcoming self-titled album. The LP will follow 2025's It All Makes Sense, a sequel to 2024's It'll All Make Sense Later.

An Intimate Night With Eric Bellinger Live tour kicks off April 29 at City Winery Boston. The run includes stops at City Winery locations in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Nashville, and Atlanta. Sony Hall in New York hosts a show on May 10. The Novo in Los Angeles has a date set for May 24. The tour wraps up July 18 at Tukut Lounge at Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, California.