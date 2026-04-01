Michigan Lottery: $5 “Money Rush” instant tickets

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets.

Listen to The Morning Rollout, April 13-17, for your chance to call in and win.

You could win 10 – $5 “Money Rush” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery. You can win up to $500,000 and if you reveal a “50” in any bonus $50 spot, you win $50 instantly. You can win up to 15 times. $5 “Money Rush” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery, it’s instant fun for everyone