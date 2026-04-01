This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 1

April 1 has been the backdrop to some memorable moments in R&B and Hip-Hop history. One of the industry's hottest artists, American rapper and singer Kid Ink, commemorates his birthdate on this day. The Los Angeles-born Hip-Hop artist, born in 1986, is best known for hits "Show Me" with Chris Brown, which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, and "Body Language" featuring Usher and Tinashe, which peaked at No. 72 on the same chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day marks the release of some of hip-hop and R&B's biggest-selling albums and singles:

2003: M.O.P. released the greatest hits album, 10 Years and Gunnin', via Columbia Records. With features from Jay-Z, Remy Ma, and Busta Rhymes, it peaked at No. 67 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

M.O.P. released the greatest hits album, 10 Years and Gunnin', via Columbia Records. With features from Jay-Z, Remy Ma, and Busta Rhymes, it peaked at No. 67 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2006: Hilltop Hoods dropped their fourth album, The Hard Road, through Obese Records. It debuted atop the ARIA Albums Chart, becoming the first album by an Australian hip-hop act to achieve the feat.

Hilltop Hoods dropped their fourth album, The Hard Road, through Obese Records. It debuted atop the ARIA Albums Chart, becoming the first album by an Australian hip-hop act to achieve the feat. 2008: New York rapper AZ released Undeniable, his seventh album, via Koch Records. Featuring guest performances from Styles P, Ray J, and Jay Rush, it debuted at No. 24 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 141 on the Billboard 200.

New York rapper AZ released Undeniable, his seventh album, via Koch Records. Featuring guest performances from Styles P, Ray J, and Jay Rush, it debuted at No. 24 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 141 on the Billboard 200. 2014: Smoke DZA released his third album, which featured appearances from Ty Dolla Sign, Wiz Khalifa, Cam'ron, Joey Badass, and Ab-Soul. The project reached No. 30 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 18 on the Top Rap Albums chart.

Smoke DZA released his third album, which featured appearances from Ty Dolla Sign, Wiz Khalifa, Cam'ron, Joey Badass, and Ab-Soul. The project reached No. 30 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 18 on the Top Rap Albums chart. 2014: East Coast rap duo Mobb Deep released their eighth studio album, The Infamous Mobb Deep. Featuring guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Juicy J, Bun B, and French Montana, it debuted at No. 49 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

East Coast rap duo Mobb Deep released their eighth studio album, The Infamous Mobb Deep. Featuring guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Juicy J, Bun B, and French Montana, it debuted at No. 49 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2016: Twenty88, a collaborative duo comprising Big Sean and Jhené Aiko, dropped their eponymously titled debut album. It went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Twenty88, a collaborative duo comprising Big Sean and Jhené Aiko, dropped their eponymously titled debut album. It went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200. 2017: American rapper Young Dolph dropped his second studio album, Bulletproof, featuring production by acclaimed Hip-Hop producers Metro Boomin, Zaytoven, and Rasool Diaz. It peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard 200 and No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Young Dolph dropped his second studio album, Bulletproof, featuring production by acclaimed Hip-Hop producers Metro Boomin, Zaytoven, and Rasool Diaz. It peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard 200 and No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2020: Black Entertainment Television Award-winning rapper DaBaby released the single "Find My Way" from his second studio album, Blame It On Baby. The song reached No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 and charted in several countries, including the U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Cultural Milestones

This date is the anniversary of some culture-defining moments in hip-hop and R&B history:

Industry Changes and Challenges

The hip-hop and R&B industry has witnessed controversies and challenges on this day:

1984: Motown legend Marvin Gaye was fatally shot by his father just a day before his 45th birthday following an altercation. His most successful song, "Sexual Healing," from his 17th and final studio album Midnight Love, won the singer two awards at the 25th Annual GRAMMY Awards, including Best R&B Instrumental Performance and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

Motown legend Marvin Gaye was fatally shot by his father just a day before his 45th birthday following an altercation. His most successful song, "Sexual Healing," from his 17th and final studio album Midnight Love, won the singer two awards at the 25th Annual GRAMMY Awards, including Best R&B Instrumental Performance and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. 1999: Kansas-born R&B singer and songwriter Jesse Stone died at 97 following a short illness. He penned hits for various influential artists, including Ray Charles, The Drifters, The Chords, and Big Joe Turner.

Kansas-born R&B singer and songwriter Jesse Stone died at 97 following a short illness. He penned hits for various influential artists, including Ray Charles, The Drifters, The Chords, and Big Joe Turner. 2021: American R&B singer Quindon Tarver died in a car accident in Dallas, Texas, aged 38. The talented singer was best known for his covers of "When Doves Cry," originally written and performed by Prince, and "Everybody's Free" by Rozalla.