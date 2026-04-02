ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Cardi B Focuses on Results Over Competition with Haircare Line

Breaking into the beauty space can be challenging, but Cardi B is approaching it with a clear mindset. The rapper is launching her haircare brand, Grow-Good Beauty, on April 15….

Kayla Morgan
Cardi B attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Breaking into the beauty space can be challenging, but Cardi B is approaching it with a clear mindset. The rapper is launching her haircare brand, Grow-Good Beauty, on April 15.

Rather than worrying about standing out among other celebrity brands, she is focused on creating products that work.

Looking Beyond Competition

While appearing on the Aspire with Emma Grede, host Emma Grede asked about entering a "saturated" market, mentioning figures like Tracee Ellis Ross, Beyoncé, and Rihanna.

Cardi responded directly. "It's not even about competition," she said. For her, success comes down to whether a product delivers results. "It's about what's going to have your hair growing."

She also praised Beyoncé’s brand, adding, "It's very f---ing good. I'm saying it with confidence."

Shaped by Personal Experience

Cardi’s approach to haircare is rooted in her own journey. She has spoken openly about dealing with hair damage and criticism about her texture.

"I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have 'bad hair.' There’s no such thing as bad hair, and 'good' hair don’t mean a certain texture. All hair is good."

Her goal is to encourage confidence while promoting healthier hair.

Building the Brand

The idea for Grow-Good Beauty began with Cardi experimenting at home. She used family-inspired recipes and her own research to improve her hair over time.

“I was doing my own masks in my kitchen, using what I already knew from my family’s recipes and what I learned from my own research. I really took my time to get my hair looking healthy again after years of damage. And guess what? It worked. Now I wanna share my hair journey with everybody.”

Learning Through Trial and Error

Some of her methods were unconventional. In 2022, she shared an onion-based treatment, and she later tried using raw garlic.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she recalled, "I put it too raw in my hair and for six months straight,” adding, “every single time I [would] sweat, I smelled like a pasta bowl. It was gross.”

Loading TikTok...

These experiences helped shape her perspective, leading her to create a line focused on practical, effective haircare.

cardi bHair
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
GloRilla attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena
MusicThis Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 5Bianca Barratt
Cardi B attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater
MusicThis Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 4Bianca Barratt
Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.
MusicYe Brings Daughter North Onstage in Surprise LA Concert MomentKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect