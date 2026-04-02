Cardi B Focuses on Results Over Competition with Haircare Line

Breaking into the beauty space can be challenging, but Cardi B is approaching it with a clear mindset. The rapper is launching her haircare brand, Grow-Good Beauty, on April 15.

Rather than worrying about standing out among other celebrity brands, she is focused on creating products that work.

Looking Beyond Competition

While appearing on the Aspire with Emma Grede, host Emma Grede asked about entering a "saturated" market, mentioning figures like Tracee Ellis Ross, Beyoncé, and Rihanna.

Cardi responded directly. "It's not even about competition," she said. For her, success comes down to whether a product delivers results. "It's about what's going to have your hair growing."

She also praised Beyoncé’s brand, adding, "It's very f---ing good. I'm saying it with confidence."

Shaped by Personal Experience

Cardi’s approach to haircare is rooted in her own journey. She has spoken openly about dealing with hair damage and criticism about her texture.

"I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have 'bad hair.' There’s no such thing as bad hair, and 'good' hair don’t mean a certain texture. All hair is good."

Her goal is to encourage confidence while promoting healthier hair.

Building the Brand

The idea for Grow-Good Beauty began with Cardi experimenting at home. She used family-inspired recipes and her own research to improve her hair over time.

“I was doing my own masks in my kitchen, using what I already knew from my family’s recipes and what I learned from my own research. I really took my time to get my hair looking healthy again after years of damage. And guess what? It worked. Now I wanna share my hair journey with everybody.”

Learning Through Trial and Error

Some of her methods were unconventional. In 2022, she shared an onion-based treatment, and she later tried using raw garlic.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she recalled, "I put it too raw in my hair and for six months straight,” adding, “every single time I [would] sweat, I smelled like a pasta bowl. It was gross.”