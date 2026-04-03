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Gucci Mane Reportedly Robbed and Kidnapping Incident Involving Pooh Shiesty and Big30

Federal prosecutors say a music industry meeting in Dallas led to a violent robbery and kidnapping. Rapper Gucci Mane was allegedly targeted by fellow rappers Pooh Shiesty, real name Lontrell…

Kayla Morgan
Rapper Gucci Mane performs on stage at Gucci and Friends Homecoming Concert at Fox Theatre on July 22, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Atlantic Records

Federal prosecutors say a music industry meeting in Dallas led to a violent robbery and kidnapping. Rapper Gucci Mane was allegedly targeted by fellow rappers Pooh Shiesty, real name Lontrell Williams Jr., and Big30, born Rodney Lamont Wright Jr., along with others.

The announcement was made by the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday, April 2.

Arrests and Charges

During a press conference, Ryan Raybould, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said that nine people "kidnapped and robbed numerous people at gunpoint at a music studio in Dallas." So far, eight of the nine have been arrested in Dallas, Memphis, Tenn. and Nashville.

The suspects include Pooh Shiesty, Big30, Pooh Shiesty's father Lontrell Williams Sr., Kedarius Waters, Terrance Rodgers, Damarian Gipson, Demarcus Glover, Kordae Johnson and Darrion McDaniel.

Details of the Incident

According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place on Jan. 10. Prosecutors say Pooh Shiesty, who was signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 label, invited three music industry professionals to a Dallas studio for a meeting about his contract.

Raybould said Shiesty, 26, and others "executed a coordinated armed takeover" during the meeting. One alleged victim was forced to sign a release form from a recording contract at gunpoint.

"The remaining conspirators displayed firearms and robbed the other victims of Rolex watches, jewelry, cash and other high-value items. One of the victims was actually choked by one of the defendants to the point of near unconsciousness," he said. "[Pooh Shiesty] barricaded the studio door with his body to prevent the victims from escaping."

Additional Allegations

Prosecutors say Pooh Shiesty was on "home detention" at the time due to a previous firearms conspiracy conviction in Florida.

The complaint also alleges that his father helped plan and carry out the kidnapping. Investigators say several defendants later posted items taken from the victims on social media.

Statement From Authorities

Raybould said the victims, including Gucci Mane, came to Dallas for legitimate business.

"They came to Dallas to conduct legitimate business and they were met with firearms and violence as alleged in the charging document," he said.

"This case should serve as a warning to others who believe that using violence and intimidation tactics to rob others in our community is a viable way to conduct business," he continued. "I'm here to say that it is not and if you choose to do this, we will, together with our law enforcement partners here... will bring you swiftly to justice."

Possible Consequences

If convicted, each defendant could face up to life in prison, according to Raybould.

Gucci ManePooh Shiesty
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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