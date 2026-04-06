Vinyl’s Billion-Dollar Comeback: Best Detroit Record Stores You Need to Visit

There's something about the crackle of a record that hits different, and clearly, a whole lot of people agree. Vinyl records have officially made a massive comeback, hitting a milestone that hasn't been seen in decades. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, vinyl sales surpassed $1 billion in 2025, marking the first time the format has reached that level since 1983.

Let that sink in: over 40 years later, vinyl is not just back...it's thriving.

A big part of that surge? Fans of Taylor Swift, who helped push vinyl to new heights. Her album, The Life of a Showgirl, became the top-selling vinyl record of 2025, thanks in part to eight collectible versions that drew fans to buy more than one copy. But it's not just Swifties fueling the trend. From hip-hop to indie rock to soundtracks like Kpop Demon Hunters, vinyl is dominating as the go-to physical format. In fact, 46.8 million records were sold last year, compared to just 29.5 million CDs.

So yeah, vinyl isn't just a vibe anymore. It's a movement.

beautiful young woman audiophile is browsing vinyl records in a store

Why Vinyl Still Hits Different

Let's be real, streaming is convenient, but vinyl is intentional. You're not skipping tracks every 10 seconds. You're sitting with the music. Reading liner notes. Admiring album art. It's an experience.

And in a fast-paced, always-online world, that slower, more meaningful connection to music is exactly why vinyl keeps winning.

Plus, there's just something cool about building a collection that reflects YOU. Your taste. Your mood. Your memories.

And if you're in Metro Detroit? You're in one of the BEST places to be a record lover.

Lisha B's Picks: Best Places To Buy Vinyl In Metro Detroit

Let me put you on real quick, because whether you're a seasoned 'cratedigger' or just starting your vinyl journey, these spots are where the magic happens.

Vinyl record on turntable

Found Sound

A vinyl lover's playground, and my personal favorite. Found Sound is known for its deep cuts, new releases, and a staff that actually knows music. If you are building a widely ranged collection, start here.

People's Records

If you're really about that authentic Detroit music history, this spot is a must. Tucked on the east side, People's Records is a true crate-digger's paradise, known for its deep selection of soul, funk, jazz, and rare grooves you won't find anywhere else.

Third Man Records

If you know, you KNOW. Founded by Jack White, this Cass Corridor gem is part record store, part experience. You'll find exclusive pressings, live recordings, and even a chance to see vinyl being made right in front of you. It's a must-stop destination.

Dearborn Music

This place is legendary! Huge selection, fair prices, and everything from classic Motown to the newest drops. Whether you are digging or just browsing, in the words of Denzel Washington, you're leaving with something

From legends like Marvin Gaye to modern icons like Taylor Swift, records continue to connect generations through sound.

So whether you're hunting for a classic, chasing a limited press, or just vibing on Sunday afternoon, Metro Detroit has the perfect stop for you to drop the needle.