Win tickets to see French Montana & Max B at The Fillmore June 22nd!

French Montana & Max B Live in Detroit

A summer night in Detroit sets the stage for a show built on energy, rhythm, and a catalog that continues to move crowds. French Montana and Max B take over The Fillmore Detroit on Monday, June 22, 2026—and 105.1 The BOUNCE is giving you the chance to be there.

BOUNCE has your FREE tickets to the show! Register below!

French Montana has built a reputation for delivering tracks that carry from radio to the stage, blending hip hop with global influences and a steady stream of recognizable hits. His live performances bring that same momentum, keeping the crowd engaged from the opening track through the final moments of the night.

Max B adds another layer to the lineup, bringing a style that has influenced a generation of artists and continues to resonate with fans. Together, this pairing creates a show that feels both current and rooted in the culture that shaped it.

Inside The Fillmore Detroit, the experience feels close and immediate. The lighting, the sound, and the crowd all come together, creating a setting where every track hits with impact. It’s the kind of venue where the connection between the stage and the audience is part of what makes the night stand out.

Picture a packed room, the bass cutting through the space, and a crowd that knows exactly when to respond. This is a live show built around that energy—direct, focused, and driven by the music.

Event Details:

French Montana & Max B

Monday, June 22, 2026

The Fillmore Detroit

Purchase tickets here!

105.1 The BOUNCE is giving listeners the opportunity to be part of it. Don’t miss your chance to experience it live.

Register To Win Below.