YG and Ty Dolla $ign Release New Track Sampling Hip-Hop Dance Hit

West Coast MC YG has just dropped his new single “Teach You How To Luh Me” featuring frequent collaborator Ty Dolla $ign. “Teach You How To Luh Me” is out on all major platforms through BMG Records. The song takes the culturally defining track “Teach Me How To Dougie” by Cali Swag District and puts a new spin on it with YG and Ty Dolla $ign's distinct musical styles.

Sampling the signature drum pattern from Cali Swag District's classic hip-hop dance record, the duo spun the phrase into their own take on the title. The Inglewood group's original was released on April 13, 2010, through Capitol Records and peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The flows are simple and sensual, topped off with melodies, and the song runs about four minutes, structurally anchored by a repeating hook — longing mixed with seduction, served smoothly by both artists. YG delivers raw, unapologetic verses while Ty Dolla $ign provides melodic vocals, a catchy chorus, and well-placed ad-libs throughout. The record leans firmly into the relationship genre, with strong relatability: YG addresses possessive romance, and Ty Dolla $ign weighs in on past issues and perceived betrayal.

Critics describe the record as both fresh and evergreen; one that confidently passes the test on first listen, with nostalgia hitting instantly without fading alongside the original.

An accompanying music video presents a secretive, polished Gentleman's Club aesthetic that aligns with the track's mood, featuring both artists in tailored suits and embodying a refined, high-stakes world.