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Chris Brown & Usher Set Plans for ‘Raymond & Brown’ Joint Tour

Usher and Chris Brown are officially taking their recent collaborations to the stage. The two artists have announced plans for a joint tour, giving fans something major to look forward…

Kayla Morgan
Recording artists Chris Brown (L) and Usher perform onstage
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Usher and Chris Brown are officially taking their recent collaborations to the stage. The two artists have announced plans for a joint tour, giving fans something major to look forward to.

Usher and Chris Brown have been working together a lot as of late, and we now know what these link-ups will lead to.

A New Tour Announcement

When it comes to the modern landscape of R&B, few names are more significant than Usher and Chris Brown. Following a lot of recent work together, they have a big surprise to share with fans. They will hit the road for the joint "Raymond & Brown" ("R&B") tour, as announced on their Instagram pages.

The trailer for the tour features both superstars riding around in motorcycles throughout the city while many ecstatic fans receive notifications for the tour on their phones. It's all very high-gloss and dramatic, and we presume this concert series will keep this tone up.

Limited Details, Growing Hype

However, at press time, we don't have many other details about the trek, such as tour dates and the like. Still, since this announcement followed a lot of speculation and rumors about a potential joint tour, we're sure we will get this information soon. For now, the duo is happy to just get die-hards excited and build anticipation for an impactful run of shows.

Usher and Chris Brown's chemistry is well-documented. Now, they get to share that experience with their fans on big stages. The trailer hints at this being a stadium tour, which is very exciting.

What Fans Can Expect

Although it's still unclear exactly when this duo will hit the road, fans should expect the trek to happen later in 2026. We will have to wait for more official updates on tour dates, ticket purchasing information, and more from the artists and their teams.

Still, with these two being some of R&B's biggest-ever stars, we're sure fans will flock to the shows regardless of when they go down. All fans are hoping for now is for this to develop quickly, as they will want to snag tickets early.

Chris BrownUsher
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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