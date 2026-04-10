This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 10

April 10 is an important date in Hip-Hop and R&B, heralding numerous developments that have impacted these popular music styles. One pivotal industry artist whose birthday falls on this date is American R&B singer Kenny Lattimore, born in 1970. The crooner rose to fame in the mid-90s with his debut full-length album, Kenny Lattimore, which was released in May 1996. The self-titled album peaked at No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 92 on the Billboard 200.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

April 10 marks the release of some of hip-hop and R&B's most seminal albums and singles:

1990: Legendary American Hip-Hop group A Tribe Called Quest dropped their first studio album, People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm, through Jive Records. While it only peaked at No. 91 on the Billboard 200, the 17-track release is considered a definitive album in alternative hip-hop and one of the greatest rap albums of all time.

Legendary American Hip-Hop group A Tribe Called Quest dropped their first studio album, People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm, through Jive Records. While it only peaked at No. 91 on the Billboard 200, the 17-track release is considered a definitive album in alternative hip-hop and one of the greatest rap albums of all time. 1990: Samoan-American hip-hop group Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E. released their debut album, New Funky Nation. It peaked at No. 117 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 33 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Samoan-American hip-hop group Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E. released their debut album, New Funky Nation. It peaked at No. 117 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 33 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1995: Skee-Lo released his iconic track, “I Wish,” the lead single from his debut album of the same title. The song made it to No. 33 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 38th Annual GRAMMY Awards but lost to “Gangsta's Paradise” by Coolio.

Skee-Lo released his iconic track, “I Wish,” the lead single from his debut album of the same title. The song made it to No. 33 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 38th Annual GRAMMY Awards but lost to “Gangsta's Paradise” by Coolio. 2001: American R&B star Alicia Keys released her debut single "Fallin'" from her debut album Songs in A Minor. The song, which is generally considered her signature track, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped charts in several other countries, including the U.K., Canada, New Zealand, and Belgium.

American R&B star Alicia Keys released her debut single "Fallin'" from her debut album Songs in A Minor. The song, which is generally considered her signature track, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped charts in several other countries, including the U.K., Canada, New Zealand, and Belgium. 2007: Brother Ali dropped The Undisputed Truth, his third album, on Rhymesayers Entertainment. Featuring the singles “Truth Is” and “Uncle Sam Goddamn,” it debuted at No. 69 on the Billboard 200, with 11,000 copies sold in its first week.

Brother Ali dropped The Undisputed Truth, his third album, on Rhymesayers Entertainment. Featuring the singles “Truth Is” and “Uncle Sam Goddamn,” it debuted at No. 69 on the Billboard 200, with 11,000 copies sold in its first week. 2012: Christian rapper Trip Lee released his fourth album, The Good Life, which featured collaborations with Jimmy Needham, Andy Mineo, and Lecrae. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 17 and sold over 22,000 copies in its first week, making it the sixth highest-charting Christian hip-hop album of all time.

Christian rapper Trip Lee released his fourth album, The Good Life, which featured collaborations with Jimmy Needham, Andy Mineo, and Lecrae. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 17 and sold over 22,000 copies in its first week, making it the sixth highest-charting Christian hip-hop album of all time. 2020: British rapper Cadet dropped his debut album, The Rated Legend. Supported by the singles “Advice,” “Gang Gang,” and “Support Me,” it went to No. 13 on the UK Albums chart and No. 60 on the Scottish Albums chart.

British rapper Cadet dropped his debut album, The Rated Legend. Supported by the singles “Advice,” “Gang Gang,” and “Support Me,” it went to No. 13 on the UK Albums chart and No. 60 on the Scottish Albums chart. 2020: Tory Lanez released the mixtape, The New Toronto 3, which featured guest performances from Lil Tjay and Mansa. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 as well as on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

This day has seen noteworthy cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B:

1959: 13-time GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Babyface was born in Indianapolis, Indiana. In addition to a successful career as a solo artist, he has written or produced hit songs for numerous R&B artists, including Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, Boyz II Men, En Vogue, TLC, Beyoncé, and Mariah Carey.

13-time GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Babyface was born in Indianapolis, Indiana. In addition to a successful career as a solo artist, he has written or produced hit songs for numerous R&B artists, including Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, Boyz II Men, En Vogue, TLC, Beyoncé, and Mariah Carey. 1967: Motown legend Marvin Gaye finished recording his version of "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," which topped the Billboard 200 and Hot R&B singles charts. The song had previously been a best-seller for the American R&B group Gladys Knight & the Pips, with their version peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Motown legend Marvin Gaye finished recording his version of "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," which topped the Billboard 200 and Hot R&B singles charts. The song had previously been a best-seller for the American R&B group Gladys Knight & the Pips, with their version peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. 1970: Acclaimed rapper and producer Q-Tip was born in Harlem, Manhattan, New York City. He came to mainstream prominence as a member of the Queens hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest. Their debut album, People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm, released in April 1990, is considered a foundational record in alternative hip-hop and one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time. The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024.

Acclaimed rapper and producer Q-Tip was born in Harlem, Manhattan, New York City. He came to mainstream prominence as a member of the Queens hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest. Their debut album, People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm, released in April 1990, is considered a foundational record in alternative hip-hop and one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time. The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024. 1985: New Orleans rapper Dee-1 was born. He initially garnered attention in the hip-hop scene with his 2010 breakout single “Jay, 50 & Weezy,” which led to his signing a recording deal with RCA Records. However, three years in, he left the label to pursue an independent career, establishing his own Mission Vision Music. He has toured and performed with A-listers such as Lil Wayne, Drake, Killer Mike, Fat Joe, Akon, and Clipse.

New Orleans rapper Dee-1 was born. He initially garnered attention in the hip-hop scene with his 2010 breakout single “Jay, 50 & Weezy,” which led to his signing a recording deal with RCA Records. However, three years in, he left the label to pursue an independent career, establishing his own Mission Vision Music. He has toured and performed with A-listers such as Lil Wayne, Drake, Killer Mike, Fat Joe, Akon, and Clipse. 1990: Acclaimed American hip-hop group Public Enemy released their third album, Fear of a Black Planet, through Def Jam and Columbia Records. Widely regarded as one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time, it was the first in its genre to sell a million copies in its first week.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Over the years, April 10 has witnessed significant challenges and controversial events in the hip-hop and R&B industry:

1998: Pioneering American R&B DJ Eddie O'Jay died aged 73. He is best known for managing and directing the American R&B group The O'Jays, who adopted his name for their act in 1963.

Pioneering American R&B DJ Eddie O'Jay died aged 73. He is best known for managing and directing the American R&B group The O'Jays, who adopted his name for their act in 1963. 2018: Yvonne Staples passed away at the age of 80. She was a member of the renowned R&B/soul group The Staple Singers, who scored a string of hits in the 70s, including “Let's Do It Again,” “I'll Take You There,” and “Respect Yourself.”

Yvonne Staples passed away at the age of 80. She was a member of the renowned R&B/soul group The Staple Singers, who scored a string of hits in the 70s, including “Let's Do It Again,” “I'll Take You There,” and “Respect Yourself.” 2024: American DJ and radio personality Mister Cee died from diabetes-related coronary artery/kidney disease, aged 57. A former member of the New York hip-hop DJ group Flip Squad, he is widely regarded as a pivotal figure in Hip-Hop, with 50 Cent describing him as "a legend" and Wyclef Jean calling him "one of the greatest pillars of Hip-Hop music."