Win tickets to see Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton at Little Caesars Arena – May 9th!

Get ready, Detroit — two of the most powerful voices in R&B are coming together for one unforgettable night of soul, passion, and timeless music! Fantasia with special guest Anthony Hamilton take over Little Caesars Arena on Friday, May 9th, delivering a show that celebrates real vocals, real emotion, and the best in contemporary R&B.

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From powerhouse ballads to smooth grooves, Fantasia has built a career on raw talent and authenticity. The Grammy® Award-winning artist first captured America’s heart on American Idol and went on to dominate the charts with hits like “Free Yourself,” “When I See U,” and “Truth Is.” Her live performances are legendary — emotional, electric, and deeply personal — making every show a one-of-a-kind experience.

Joining her on stage is the incomparable Anthony Hamilton, one of the most soulful voices of his generation. Known for classics like “Charlene,” “Can’t Let Go,” and “Best of Me,” Hamilton’s music blends R&B, gospel, and Southern soul in a way that hits straight to the heart. Together, Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton promise a night that takes you on a journey through love, heartbreak, faith, and everything in between.

It’s the perfect night out for true R&B lovers — filled with live instrumentation, passionate vocals, and songs that never go out of style. Whether you’ve been a fan since day one or you just love real, feel-good music, this is one concert you don’t want to miss.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, 313Presents.com, and in person at the Xfinity Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

Event Highlights:

Fantasia with special guest Anthony Hamilton — live at Little Caesars Arena

Friday, May 9th

An unforgettable night of R&B, soul, and powerhouse performances

Tickets available now through Ticketmaster, 313 Presents, or at the Xfinity Box Office

Listen to BOUNCE for your chance to win FREE tickets to the show!

Register Below for your chance to win FREE tickets!