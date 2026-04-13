Brandy’s Memoir ‘Phases’ Reaches No. 1 on New York Times Best Sellers List

Brandy Norwood, the R&B singer/actress, has accomplished another milestone in her life: her first-ever published memoir, Phases, has hit number one on the New York Times' non-fiction best-seller list. The memoir was released on March 31 by Hanover Square Press, marking the first time Brandy has reached the top of this list as an author.

Phases chronicles Brandy's early days growing up in McComb, Mississippi, her first record deal at 14, and her rise to fame through music and television, including her starring role in the hit sitcom Moesha, as well as her history-making turn as the first Black actress to play Cinderella on screen. This memoir is structured around the phases of life and takes readers on a shared journey of change, identity, mental wellness, and self-reinvention, told with honesty and vulnerability.

Brandy took to Instagram on April 8 to share the news, writing: "I can't believe this… wow! PHASES is officially a #1 New York Times Bestseller, truly unbelievable. My heart is so full." She added: "Writing this memoir meant facing some of my deepest truths, my earliest struggles, and the moments that shaped my growth. There were times it felt scary to share so openly, but it has also been one of the most healing experiences of my life."

In a 2026 NPR interview, Brandy spoke about her motivation for writing the book: "For so long, my story was told for me. So given the opportunity to have a chance to speak myself and tell my own story, I just felt like it was divine," Brandy said. "I wanted to give my younger self a voice and heal my inner child. Some of the things that I went through was super difficult, and I wanted to speak about that and inspire others."

The wins extend beyond the Times list. Phases currently ranks No. 1 among entertainer biographies on Amazon, with strong performance on Barnes & Noble as well. Co-written with journalist Gerrick Kennedy, the memoir resonates across generations, drawing longtime fans through nostalgia while reaching younger readers through its themes of resilience and self-reflection.