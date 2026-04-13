Celebrate Mom with Music, Relaxation, and a Weekend She’ll Love

Looking for a meaningful way to celebrate Mom this year?

BOUNCE is giving you the chance to turn a simple photo into a full lineup of unforgettable experiences. Share a photo of you and your mom, and you could win a prize package that brings together live music, relaxation, and a few extra perks to make it all even better.

YOU COULD WIN A SUMMER OF SHOWS!

The grand prize sets you up for a summer of shows with pavilion seats to three major concerts. Catch Kid Cudi with M.I.A. and Big Boi on May 23, relive the hits with the Pussycat Dolls on July 1, and close out the season with TLC and Salt-N-Pepa on August 23. It’s a mix of iconic artists and high-energy performances that span generations—perfect for a shared experience.

PLUS, THERE'S MORE!

The experience doesn’t stop there. You’ll also receive massage services from Home Comfort Massage, a highly rated local provider with 14 years of experience and a 2026 “Best of” finalist nod from Hour Detroit Magazine. Each session includes thoughtful extras like aromatherapy, hot towels, and a relaxing scalp massage designed to help you fully unwind.

To round things out, the package includes two $50 gift cards to Hamlin Pub and a $100 Visa gift card—ideal for dinner, drinks, or making a full day of it.

What You Could Win:

Pavilion seats to three summer concerts: Kid Cudi, M.I.A. & Big Boi (5/23) Pussycat Dolls (7/1) TLC & Salt-N-Pepa (8/23)

Massage services from Home Comfort Massage

Two $50 Hamlin Pub gift cards

$100 Visa gift card

Register To Win Below

Upload your favorite photo of you and your mom and show us what makes your connection special.