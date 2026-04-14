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Dave Chappelle Says He Is Considering Reviving ‘Chappelle’s Show’

In an interview with the Associated Press, Dave Chappelle said he may be open to bringing back “Chappelle’s Show,” a major change from what he has said in the past….

Kayla Morgan
Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle looks on during Netflix's Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

In an interview with the Associated Press, Dave Chappelle said he may be open to bringing back “Chappelle’s Show,” a major change from what he has said in the past.

“If you’d asked me that question a year ago, I’d have told you absolutely not,” he said. “But in the last few weeks … I’m considering it.”

Leaving at the Height of Success

“Chappelle’s Show,” which premiered in 2003, became widely known for its sharp humor about race, politics, and American culture.

In 2005, Chappelle made the unexpected decision to leave the show during its third season. At the time, he walked away from a deal with Comedy Central worth more than $50 million.

He later explained that he was dealing with creative burnout and felt pressure from others trying to shape his work. In a 2006 interview with Oprah Winfrey, he also said some of his sketches were “socially irresponsible.”

How Comedy Has Changed

Chappelle said the entertainment world looks very different today. Digital platforms now allow comedians to create and share content quickly, and new comedians are constantly gaining attention.

He also spoke about the importance of growing over time as a performer.

“One of the worst things that can happen to a comedian is becoming successful before they get good,” Chappelle told the AP. “Because you miss the part where you get to explore and make mistakes.”

His Approach to Criticism

Even with criticism over the years, Chappelle says he remains focused on being honest in his work.

“Your responsibility is to be true to yourself and your work,” he said, describing his philosophy toward public reaction.

He added that criticism is often unavoidable and does not always reflect the artist’s intent.

“Sometimes people will attach things to your voice that don’t necessarily have anything to do with you,” he said. “The media used to talk (expletive) about jokes that I did and none of that stuff swayed my audience.”

Dave Chappelle
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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