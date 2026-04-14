Win tickets to The R&B Tour – Starring Usher Raymond & Chris Brown!

Get ready for a summer night that brings the sound, style, and energy of R&B to center stage. This July, two of the genre’s biggest names come together for an unforgettable experience at Ford Field—and you could be there.

BOUNCE has your chance to win tickets to the July 2nd show! Register below!

The R&B Tour starring Usher Raymond and Chris Brown takes over Detroit for two nights—Thursday, July 2 and Friday, July 3, 2026. This is more than a concert. It’s a full-scale production built around decades of hits, smooth vocals, sharp choreography, and the kind of stage presence that keeps a crowd locked in from the first note to the final encore.

Picture the lights dropping, the bass kicking in, and a packed stadium moving in sync as the opening track hits. From slow jams that defined a generation to high-energy anthems that still dominate playlists, this show is designed to deliver moment after moment you’ll recognize—and feel.

Whether you're going with friends, a date, or just claiming a night out for yourself, this is the kind of event that turns into a story you’ll be telling long after the final song.

What to expect:

A full-scale stadium production at Ford Field

Back-to-back performances from two iconic R&B artists

A setlist packed with chart-topping hits and fan favorites

High-energy choreography and live vocals

A crowd that knows every word

Purchase tickets to the July 2 nd show here

Purchase tickets to the July 3rd show here

BOUNCE is giving you the chance to be part of it. No stress, no scrambling for tickets—just a shot at being in the building for one of the biggest R&B events of the year.

Don’t miss your opportunity to experience the music, the atmosphere, and the energy live.

Register To Win tickets to the July 2nd show Below.