Win Your Way to the KIDZ BOP 25th Birthday Concert at Pine Knob!

Get ready for a summer afternoon your family won’t forget. KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, is celebrating 25 years of hits with a live concert event that’s built for families who love music, energy, and a shared experience. The KIDZ BOP LIVE Birthday Concert takes over Pine Knob Music Theatre on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at 4 p.m.—and BOUNCE wants to send you there. Register for your chance to win below!

This isn’t just another show—it’s a full-on birthday celebration. From the moment you arrive, the atmosphere is designed to pull families into the fun, with music, color, and interactive moments that keep kids engaged and parents smiling. Whether it’s your child’s first concert or just another reason to get out together, this event delivers something different: a chance to experience live music in a way that feels welcoming, safe, and genuinely entertaining for all ages.

You’ll see the KIDZ BOP Kids perform today’s biggest pop songs alongside throwbacks that parents will recognize. The energy builds from the start, thanks to opening act DJ KB, whose remixes set the tone for a lively, crowd-ready experience.

Here’s what you can expect:

A high-energy live show packed with kid-friendly hits

Pre-show activities including brand activations, photo opportunities, and exclusive merchandise

Interactive moments where fans can help choose songs and even appear on the big screen

Crowd-favorite parent features like the Daddy Dance Off and Mommy-oke Battle

A fun, welcoming environment perfect for first-time concertgoers

PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS HERE!

This event brings together music, movement, and connection in a way that feels easy and memorable. It’s about more than just watching a performance—it’s about being part of it.

Don’t miss your chance to be there for this milestone celebration.

Register To Win Below.