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Michigan: Study Shows the Actual Cost of Living in the State

Each year, the annual average cost of living changes, and that number varies widely from state to state. A home in one area of the country can cost hundreds of…

Anne Erickson
Each year, the annual average cost of living changes, and that number varies widely from state to state. What's the number in this state?
Joe Raedle via Getty Images

Each year, the annual average cost of living changes, and that number varies widely from state to state. A home in one area of the country can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars more than that same size home in another area, because the cost of living is so different depending on where you're living in the United States. So, what's the actual number in Michigan?

Research Reveals the Annual Cost of Living in Michigan

First, let's get to the definition of cost of living. According to the financial experts at Investopedia, it's simply the "money needed for essentials like housing, food, taxes, and healthcare in a specific location and time" and "is often used to compare the expenses of living in different cities." They add that "higher living costs, like in New York, require higher salaries to afford living in the area."

The staff at Visual Capitalist has put together a feature about the cost of living across America. So, what's the most expensive state in which to live in the U.S.? According to their data, it's Hawaii, where annual household costs are $141,127. Oklahoma has the lowest annual expenses at $66,284. Do the math, and that means living in one U.S. state versus another can alter your annual expenses by up to $75,000.

As for methodology, Visual Capitalist used GOBankingRate's analysis of the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2024 Consumer Expenditure Survey and Missouri Economic Research and Information Center data as of Q3 2025 for their research, the most recent data available. "Most states cluster between roughly $70,000 and $90,000, while coastal and remote states tend to cost far more," they note in the piece.

So, where does Michigan land? According to the study, the annual cost of living in the state is $77,436. That also puts the state as the No. 23 most expensive, when it comes to expenses for residents, in the country.

MichiganSeasonal
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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