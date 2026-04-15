T-Pain Jokes About Bieber’s Coachella Set While Celebrating His Own Legacy
After Justin Bieber drew attention for his unconventional set at Coachella, T-Pain offered his own take, which quickly spread online. Rather than directly criticizing the performance, T-Pain created a parody…
After Justin Bieber drew attention for his unconventional set at Coachella, T-Pain offered his own take, which quickly spread online.
Rather than directly criticizing the performance, T-Pain created a parody that reflected Bieber’s concept while also pointing back to his own career moments.
Reworking the Idea
Bieber’s set included moments where he revisited old YouTube videos of himself performing. T-Pain used that same idea, but expanded on it by highlighting a series of his own past appearances and performances.
"JB was up there playing anything 😂," T-Pain captioned the post, making it clear he was poking fun at the loose, low-production feel of Bieber's set.
In the video, Bieber is shown behind a laptop while clips from T-Pain’s career appear on a large screen. These include his appearance in Baby Bash’s “Cyclone,” collaborations with Chance the Rapper, and footage from his live shows.
Mixed Reactions to the Original Set
Bieber’s performance led to different reactions from viewers. Some appreciated the simple and nostalgic approach, while others expected a more traditional, high-production show from a headliner.
The format also inspired a wave of online memes, with many people recreating or editing the visual concept of the performance.
Addressing Online Claims
Some posts online suggested Bieber needed permission from Hipgnosis Songs Capital, which bought his catalog in 2023 for $200 million, according to Variety, to perform older songs.
That claim is incorrect. Bieber was not restricted from performing his earlier material live.
Notable Moments From the Set
Despite the debate, the performance included several standout moments. Bieber sang his cover of Ne-Yo’s “So Sick,” one of the first songs he uploaded to YouTube in 2007 before his rise to fame.
He also referenced a widely shared paparazzi clip, repeating the line: "Is it not clocking to you?"
Overall, T-Pain’s response added another layer to the conversation. It reflected both the impact of Bieber’s performance and a reminder of T-Pain’s own place in music.