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T-Pain Jokes About Bieber’s Coachella Set While Celebrating His Own Legacy

After Justin Bieber drew attention for his unconventional set at Coachella, T-Pain offered his own take, which quickly spread online. Rather than directly criticizing the performance, T-Pain created a parody…

Kayla Morgan
T-Pain performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

After Justin Bieber drew attention for his unconventional set at Coachella, T-Pain offered his own take, which quickly spread online.

Rather than directly criticizing the performance, T-Pain created a parody that reflected Bieber’s concept while also pointing back to his own career moments.

Reworking the Idea

Bieber’s set included moments where he revisited old YouTube videos of himself performing. T-Pain used that same idea, but expanded on it by highlighting a series of his own past appearances and performances.

"JB was up there playing anything 😂," T-Pain captioned the post, making it clear he was poking fun at the loose, low-production feel of Bieber's set.

In the video, Bieber is shown behind a laptop while clips from T-Pain’s career appear on a large screen. These include his appearance in Baby Bash’s “Cyclone,” collaborations with Chance the Rapper, and footage from his live shows.

Mixed Reactions to the Original Set

Bieber’s performance led to different reactions from viewers. Some appreciated the simple and nostalgic approach, while others expected a more traditional, high-production show from a headliner.

The format also inspired a wave of online memes, with many people recreating or editing the visual concept of the performance.

Addressing Online Claims

Some posts online suggested Bieber needed permission from Hipgnosis Songs Capital, which bought his catalog in 2023 for $200 million, according to Variety, to perform older songs.

That claim is incorrect. Bieber was not restricted from performing his earlier material live.

Notable Moments From the Set

Despite the debate, the performance included several standout moments. Bieber sang his cover of Ne-Yo’s “So Sick,” one of the first songs he uploaded to YouTube in 2007 before his rise to fame.

He also referenced a widely shared paparazzi clip, repeating the line: "Is it not clocking to you?"

Overall, T-Pain’s response added another layer to the conversation. It reflected both the impact of Bieber’s performance and a reminder of T-Pain’s own place in music.

CoachellaJustin BieberT-Pain
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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